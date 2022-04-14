Merlin Chain (MERL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Merlin Chain (MERL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Merlin Chain (MERL) Information Merlin Chain is a Bitcoin Layer 2 that integrates the ZK-Rollup network, decentralized oracle network, Data Availability, and on-chain BTC fraud proof modules. Official Website: https://merlinchain.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.merlinchain.io/merlin-docs Block Explorer: https://scan.merlinchain.io/token/0x5c46bFF4B38dc1EAE09C5BAc65872a1D8bc87378

Merlin Chain (MERL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 70.30M Total Supply: $ 2.10B Circulating Supply: $ 725.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 203.64M All-Time High: $ 2.249 All-Time Low: $ 0.07122948634211385 Current Price: $ 0.09697

Merlin Chain (MERL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Merlin Chain (MERL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MERL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MERL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

How to Buy MERL

Merlin Chain (MERL) Price History

MERL Price Prediction

