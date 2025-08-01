What is MetYa (MET)

MetYa is an AI-driven Web3 dating platform that provides users with a safe and private dating experience through blockchain and decentralization. Our platform implements the concept of "socializing means profit" through social interaction mining. Our team has 12 years of experience in Web2 social networking and has created projects with hundreds of millions of users. In 2018, we entered Web3 and successfully introduced Web2 users to the Web3 ecosystem to empower users.

MetYa is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your MetYa investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check MET staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about MetYa on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your MetYa buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

MetYa Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as MetYa, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MET? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our MetYa price prediction page.

MetYa Price History

Tracing MET's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MET's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our MetYa price history page.

MetYa (MET) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of MetYa (MET) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MET token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy MetYa (MET)

Looking for how to buy MetYa? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase MetYa on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MET to Local Currencies

1 MET to VND ₫ 4,970.9035 1 MET to AUD A$ 0.292795 1 MET to GBP ￡ 0.141675 1 MET to EUR € 0.164343 1 MET to USD $ 0.1889 1 MET to MYR RM 0.804714 1 MET to TRY ₺ 7.66934 1 MET to JPY ¥ 28.335 1 MET to ARS ARS$ 259.121686 1 MET to RUB ₽ 15.31979 1 MET to INR ₹ 16.524972 1 MET to IDR Rp 3,096.720816 1 MET to KRW ₩ 263.45883 1 MET to PHP ₱ 10.965645 1 MET to EGP ￡E. 9.172984 1 MET to BRL R$ 1.05784 1 MET to CAD C$ 0.260682 1 MET to BDT ৳ 23.079802 1 MET to NGN ₦ 289.279571 1 MET to UAH ₴ 7.875241 1 MET to VES Bs 23.2347 1 MET to CLP $ 183.6108 1 MET to PKR Rs 53.511592 1 MET to KZT ₸ 102.718153 1 MET to THB ฿ 6.188364 1 MET to TWD NT$ 5.649999 1 MET to AED د.إ 0.693263 1 MET to CHF Fr 0.153009 1 MET to HKD HK$ 1.480976 1 MET to MAD .د.م 1.71899 1 MET to MXN $ 3.564543 1 MET to PLN zł 0.706486 1 MET to RON лв 0.838716 1 MET to SEK kr 1.849331 1 MET to BGN лв 0.323019 1 MET to HUF Ft 66.186782 1 MET to CZK Kč 4.068906 1 MET to KWD د.ك 0.0578034 1 MET to ILS ₪ 0.640371

MetYa Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of MetYa, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MetYa What is the price of MetYa (MET) today? The live price of MetYa (MET) is 0.1889 USD . What is the market cap of MetYa (MET)? The current market cap of MetYa is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MET by its real-time market price of 0.1889 USD . What is the circulating supply of MetYa (MET)? The current circulating supply of MetYa (MET) is -- USD . What was the highest price of MetYa (MET)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of MetYa (MET) is 0.3552 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of MetYa (MET)? The 24-hour trading volume of MetYa (MET) is $ 120.61K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!