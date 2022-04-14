MetaVPad (METAV) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MetaVPad (METAV), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MetaVPad (METAV) Information MetaVPad is a metaverse-themed launchpad that claims to be "building the metaverse, one block at a time." MetaVPad sees the metaverse as the next generation of the internet and wants to democratize access to its future. It helps fuel, refine, and supercharge different projects building in the metaverse, from social networks over non-fungible token projects to blockchain-based infrastructure and interoperability protocols or even blockchain games. Official Website: https://metavpad.com Block Explorer: https://blockscan.com/address/0x62858686119135cc00C4A3102b436a0eB314D402

MetaVPad (METAV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 5.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.31M All-Time High: $ 0.279 All-Time Low: $ 0.000995251574841823 Current Price: $ 0.001062

MetaVPad (METAV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MetaVPad (METAV) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of METAV tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many METAV tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand METAV's tokenomics, explore METAV token's live price!

