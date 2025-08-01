What is Meta xStock (METAX)

Meta xStock (METAx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. METAx tracks the price of Meta Platforms, Inc (the underlying). METAx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Meta Platforms, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

Meta xStock is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Meta xStock investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check METAX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Meta xStock on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Meta xStock buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Meta xStock Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Meta xStock, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of METAX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Meta xStock price prediction page.

Meta xStock Price History

Tracing METAX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing METAX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Meta xStock price history page.

Meta xStock (METAX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Meta xStock (METAX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about METAX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Meta xStock (METAX)

Looking for how to buy Meta xStock? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Meta xStock on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

METAX to Local Currencies

1 METAX to VND ₫ 20,072,029.4 1 METAX to AUD A$ 1,182.278 1 METAX to GBP ￡ 572.07 1 METAX to EUR € 663.6012 1 METAX to USD $ 762.76 1 METAX to MYR RM 3,249.3576 1 METAX to TRY ₺ 30,968.056 1 METAX to JPY ¥ 114,414 1 METAX to ARS ARS$ 1,046,308.4024 1 METAX to RUB ₽ 61,859.836 1 METAX to INR ₹ 66,726.2448 1 METAX to IDR Rp 12,504,260.2944 1 METAX to KRW ₩ 1,063,821.372 1 METAX to PHP ₱ 44,278.218 1 METAX to EGP ￡E. 37,039.6256 1 METAX to BRL R$ 4,271.456 1 METAX to CAD C$ 1,052.6088 1 METAX to BDT ৳ 93,194.0168 1 METAX to NGN ₦ 1,168,083.0364 1 METAX to UAH ₴ 31,799.4644 1 METAX to VES Bs 93,819.48 1 METAX to CLP $ 741,402.72 1 METAX to PKR Rs 216,074.6528 1 METAX to KZT ₸ 414,766.0052 1 METAX to THB ฿ 24,988.0176 1 METAX to TWD NT$ 22,814.1516 1 METAX to AED د.إ 2,799.3292 1 METAX to CHF Fr 617.8356 1 METAX to HKD HK$ 5,980.0384 1 METAX to MAD .د.م 6,941.116 1 METAX to MXN $ 14,393.2812 1 METAX to PLN zł 2,852.7224 1 METAX to RON лв 3,386.6544 1 METAX to SEK kr 7,467.4204 1 METAX to BGN лв 1,304.3196 1 METAX to HUF Ft 267,255.8488 1 METAX to CZK Kč 16,429.8504 1 METAX to KWD د.ك 233.40456 1 METAX to ILS ₪ 2,585.7564

Meta xStock Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Meta xStock, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Meta xStock What is the price of Meta xStock (METAX) today? The live price of Meta xStock (METAX) is 762.76 USD . What is the market cap of Meta xStock (METAX)? The current market cap of Meta xStock is $ 762.76K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of METAX by its real-time market price of 762.76 USD . What is the circulating supply of Meta xStock (METAX)? The current circulating supply of Meta xStock (METAX) is 1.00K USD . What was the highest price of Meta xStock (METAX)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Meta xStock (METAX) is 2,291.83 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Meta xStock (METAX)? The 24-hour trading volume of Meta xStock (METAX) is $ 55.11K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!