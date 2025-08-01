More About METAX

Meta xStock Logo

Meta xStock Price(METAX)

Meta xStock (METAX) Live Price Chart

$762.73
$762.73$762.73
-1.92%1D
USD

METAX Live Price Data & Information

Meta xStock (METAX) is currently trading at 762.76 USD with a market cap of 762.76K USD. METAX to USD price is updated in real-time.

Meta xStock Key Market Performance:

$ 55.11K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.92%
Meta xStock 24-hour price change
1.00K USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the METAX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

METAX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Meta xStock for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -14.9311-1.92%
30 Days$ +162.76+27.12%
60 Days$ +162.76+27.12%
90 Days$ +162.76+27.12%
Meta xStock Price Change Today

Today, METAX recorded a change of $ -14.9311 (-1.92%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Meta xStock 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +162.76 (+27.12%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Meta xStock 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, METAX saw a change of $ +162.76 (+27.12%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Meta xStock 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +162.76 (+27.12%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

METAX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Meta xStock: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 745.24
$ 745.24

$ 793.15
$ 793.15

$ 2,291.83
$ 2,291.83

-1.24%

-1.92%

+7.19%

METAX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 762.76K
$ 762.76K

$ 55.11K
$ 55.11K

1.00K
1.00K

What is Meta xStock (METAX)

Meta xStock (METAx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. METAx tracks the price of Meta Platforms, Inc (the underlying). METAx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Meta Platforms, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

Meta xStock is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check METAX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Meta xStock on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Meta xStock buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Meta xStock Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Meta xStock, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of METAX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Meta xStock price prediction page.

Meta xStock Price History

Tracing METAX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing METAX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Meta xStock price history page.

Meta xStock (METAX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Meta xStock (METAX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about METAX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Meta xStock (METAX)

Looking for how to buy Meta xStock? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Meta xStock on MEXC.

METAX to Local Currencies

1 METAX to VND
20,072,029.4
1 METAX to AUD
A$1,182.278
1 METAX to GBP
572.07
1 METAX to EUR
663.6012
1 METAX to USD
$762.76
1 METAX to MYR
RM3,249.3576
1 METAX to TRY
30,968.056
1 METAX to JPY
¥114,414
1 METAX to ARS
ARS$1,046,308.4024
1 METAX to RUB
61,859.836
1 METAX to INR
66,726.2448
1 METAX to IDR
Rp12,504,260.2944
1 METAX to KRW
1,063,821.372
1 METAX to PHP
44,278.218
1 METAX to EGP
￡E.37,039.6256
1 METAX to BRL
R$4,271.456
1 METAX to CAD
C$1,052.6088
1 METAX to BDT
93,194.0168
1 METAX to NGN
1,168,083.0364
1 METAX to UAH
31,799.4644
1 METAX to VES
Bs93,819.48
1 METAX to CLP
$741,402.72
1 METAX to PKR
Rs216,074.6528
1 METAX to KZT
414,766.0052
1 METAX to THB
฿24,988.0176
1 METAX to TWD
NT$22,814.1516
1 METAX to AED
د.إ2,799.3292
1 METAX to CHF
Fr617.8356
1 METAX to HKD
HK$5,980.0384
1 METAX to MAD
.د.م6,941.116
1 METAX to MXN
$14,393.2812
1 METAX to PLN
2,852.7224
1 METAX to RON
лв3,386.6544
1 METAX to SEK
kr7,467.4204
1 METAX to BGN
лв1,304.3196
1 METAX to HUF
Ft267,255.8488
1 METAX to CZK
16,429.8504
1 METAX to KWD
د.ك233.40456
1 METAX to ILS
2,585.7564

Meta xStock Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Meta xStock, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Meta xStock Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Meta xStock

1 METAX = 762.76 USD

