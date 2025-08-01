What is Metis (METIS)

Metis: A Multi-Network Ecosystem Redefining Decentralized Infrastructure. Metis is more than a Layer 2 - it is a multi-network ecosystem powered by the groundbreaking MetisSDK. Metis is building the future of decentralized infrastructure with a dual-network architecture: Andromeda for secure, general-purpose dApps and Hyperion for high-performance, AI-optimized execution. Both chains interoperate seamlessly, enabling builders to deploy scalable, efficient, and intelligent Web3 applications across sectors such as DeFi, gaming, DEPIN and AI.

Metis (METIS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Metis (METIS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.

METIS to Local Currencies

What is the price of Metis (METIS) today? The live price of Metis (METIS) is 15.24 USD . What is the market cap of Metis (METIS)? The current market cap of Metis is $ 99.04M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of METIS by its real-time market price of 15.24 USD . What is the circulating supply of Metis (METIS)? The current circulating supply of Metis (METIS) is 6.50M USD . What was the highest price of Metis (METIS)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Metis (METIS) is 323.04 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Metis (METIS)? The 24-hour trading volume of Metis (METIS) is $ 1.01M USD .

