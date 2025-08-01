More About METIS

METIS Live Price Data & Information

Metis (METIS) is currently trading at 15.24 USD with a market cap of 99.04M USD. METIS to USD price is updated in real-time.

Metis Key Market Performance:

$ 1.01M USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.72%
Metis 24-hour price change
6.50M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the METIS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

METIS Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Metis for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.5892-3.71%
30 Days$ +0.2+1.32%
60 Days$ -2.54-14.29%
90 Days$ -0.91-5.64%
Metis Price Change Today

Today, METIS recorded a change of $ -0.5892 (-3.71%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Metis 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.2 (+1.32%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Metis 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, METIS saw a change of $ -2.54 (-14.29%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Metis 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.91 (-5.64%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

METIS Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Metis: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 15.2
$ 15.2$ 15.2

$ 16.74
$ 16.74$ 16.74

$ 323.04
$ 323.04$ 323.04

-0.27%

-3.71%

-10.78%

METIS Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 99.04M
$ 99.04M$ 99.04M

$ 1.01M
$ 1.01M$ 1.01M

6.50M
6.50M 6.50M

What is Metis (METIS)

Metis: A Multi-Network Ecosystem Redefining Decentralized Infrastructure. Metis is more than a Layer 2 - it is a multi-network ecosystem powered by the groundbreaking MetisSDK. Metis is building the future of decentralized infrastructure with a dual-network architecture: Andromeda for secure, general-purpose dApps and Hyperion for high-performance, AI-optimized execution. Both chains interoperate seamlessly, enabling builders to deploy scalable, efficient, and intelligent Web3 applications across sectors such as DeFi, gaming, DEPIN and AI.

Metis is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Metis investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

METIS to Local Currencies

1 METIS to VND
401,040.6
1 METIS to AUD
A$23.622
1 METIS to GBP
11.43
1 METIS to EUR
13.2588
1 METIS to USD
$15.24
1 METIS to MYR
RM64.9224
1 METIS to TRY
619.6584
1 METIS to JPY
¥2,286
1 METIS to ARS
ARS$20,905.3176
1 METIS to RUB
1,235.8116
1 METIS to INR
1,333.1952
1 METIS to IDR
Rp249,836.0256
1 METIS to KRW
21,225.51
1 METIS to PHP
886.3584
1 METIS to EGP
￡E.740.0544
1 METIS to BRL
R$85.344
1 METIS to CAD
C$21.0312
1 METIS to BDT
1,862.0232
1 METIS to NGN
23,338.3836
1 METIS to UAH
635.3556
1 METIS to VES
Bs1,874.52
1 METIS to CLP
$14,782.8
1 METIS to PKR
Rs4,320.8448
1 METIS to KZT
8,287.0548
1 METIS to THB
฿498.8052
1 METIS to TWD
NT$455.8284
1 METIS to AED
د.إ55.9308
1 METIS to CHF
Fr12.3444
1 METIS to HKD
HK$119.4816
1 METIS to MAD
.د.م138.9888
1 METIS to MXN
$287.5788
1 METIS to PLN
56.9976
1 METIS to RON
лв67.6656
1 METIS to SEK
kr149.1996
1 METIS to BGN
лв26.0604
1 METIS to HUF
Ft5,337.9624
1 METIS to CZK
327.8124
1 METIS to KWD
د.ك4.66344
1 METIS to ILS
51.6636

