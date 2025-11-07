MetYa is an AI-driven Web3 dating platform that provides users with a safe and private dating experience through blockchain and decentralization. Our platform implements the concept of "socializing means profit" through social interaction mining. Our team has 12 years of experience in Web2 social networking and has created projects with hundreds of millions of users. In 2018, we entered Web3 and successfully introduced Web2 users to the Web3 ecosystem to empower users.

MetYa is an AI-driven Web3 dating platform that provides users with a safe and private dating experience through blockchain and decentralization. Our platform implements the concept of "socializing means profit" through social interaction mining. Our team has 12 years of experience in Web2 social networking and has created projects with hundreds of millions of users. In 2018, we entered Web3 and successfully introduced Web2 users to the Web3 ecosystem to empower users.