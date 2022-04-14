cat in a dogs world (MEW) Tokenomics Discover key insights into cat in a dogs world (MEW), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

cat in a dogs world (MEW) Information Mew is a cat in a dog's world out to save the world from other dog coins. Official Website: https://mew.xyz/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/MEW1gQWJ3nEXg2qgERiKu7FAFj79PHvQVREQUzScPP5 Buy MEW Now!

cat in a dogs world (MEW) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for cat in a dogs world (MEW), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 262.67M $ 262.67M $ 262.67M Total Supply: $ 88.89B $ 88.89B $ 88.89B Circulating Supply: $ 88.89B $ 88.89B $ 88.89B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 262.67M $ 262.67M $ 262.67M All-Time High: $ 0.0129 $ 0.0129 $ 0.0129 All-Time Low: $ 0.000844011049572498 $ 0.000844011049572498 $ 0.000844011049572498 Current Price: $ 0.002955 $ 0.002955 $ 0.002955 Learn more about cat in a dogs world (MEW) price

cat in a dogs world (MEW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of cat in a dogs world (MEW) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MEW tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MEW tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MEW's tokenomics, explore MEW token's live price!

How to Buy MEW Interested in adding cat in a dogs world (MEW) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy MEW, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy MEW on MEXC now!

cat in a dogs world (MEW) Price History Analyzing the price history of MEW helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore MEW Price History now!

MEW Price Prediction Want to know where MEW might be heading? Our MEW price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MEW token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!