What is MemeMarket (MFUN)

MemeMarket is the first AI-powered on-chain prediction market for meme coins on Solana. It fuses Pump.fun’s viral mechanics with Polymarket’s market depth, enhanced by oracle-verified pricing, a revolutionary $MFUN-powered liquidity engine, and smarter, more capital-efficient tools — all designed for the next 100M retail users. The platform transforms chaotic meme coin speculation into structured, yield-generating trading, offering traders fresh, high-ROI opportunities aligned with real market flows — while eliminating centralized control and manipulation risks. MemeMarket is the first AI-powered on-chain prediction market for meme coins on Solana. It fuses Pump.fun’s viral mechanics with Polymarket’s market depth, enhanced by oracle-verified pricing, a revolutionary $MFUN-powered liquidity engine, and smarter, more capital-efficient tools — all designed for the next 100M retail users. The platform transforms chaotic meme coin speculation into structured, yield-generating trading, offering traders fresh, high-ROI opportunities aligned with real market flows — while eliminating centralized control and manipulation risks.

MemeMarket is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



MemeMarket (MFUN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of MemeMarket (MFUN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MFUN token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MemeMarket How much is MemeMarket (MFUN) worth today? The live MFUN price in USD is 0.00297 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current MFUN to USD price? $ 0.00297 . Check out The current price of MFUN to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of MemeMarket? The market cap for MFUN is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of MFUN? The circulating supply of MFUN is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MFUN? MFUN achieved an ATH price of 0.028855139659181593 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MFUN? MFUN saw an ATL price of 0.004194408011048375 USD . What is the trading volume of MFUN? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MFUN is $ 110.51K USD . Will MFUN go higher this year? MFUN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MFUN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 11-07 01:12:41 Industry Updates Crypto Fear Index Rises to 27, Market Shifts from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear" 11-06 14:15:13 Industry Updates BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens Rebound Significantly, GIGGLE and Binance Life Lead in Market Cap 11-06 11:42:30 Industry Updates Crypto Market Warms Up as Bitcoin Breaks Through $104,000, U.S. Crypto Stocks Rise Across the Board 11-05 17:18:00 Industry Updates Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98% 11-05 10:42:00 On-chain Data Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated 11-04 17:22:15 Industry Updates Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"

