Explore key tokenomics and price data for MemeMarket (MFUN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
MemeMarket (MFUN) Information
MemeMarket is the first AI-powered on-chain prediction market for meme coins on Solana. It fuses Pump.fun’s viral mechanics with Polymarket’s market depth, enhanced by oracle-verified pricing, a revolutionary $MFUN-powered liquidity engine, and smarter, more capital-efficient tools — all designed for the next 100M retail users. The platform transforms chaotic meme coin speculation into structured, yield-generating trading, offering traders fresh, high-ROI opportunities aligned with real market flows — while eliminating centralized control and manipulation risks.
MemeMarket (MFUN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MemeMarket (MFUN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MFUN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MFUN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
MemeMarket (MFUN) Price History
Analyzing the price history of MFUN helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
MFUN Price Prediction
Want to know where MFUN might be heading? Our MFUN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
