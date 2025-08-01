More About MGT

Moongate (MGT) Live Price Chart

MGT Live Price Data & Information

Moongate (MGT) is currently trading at 0.0006571 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. MGT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Moongate Key Market Performance:

$ 36.04K USD
24-hour trading volume
0.00%
Moongate 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

MGT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Moongate for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 00.00%
30 Days$ -0.0005629-46.14%
60 Days$ -0.0001969-23.06%
90 Days$ -0.0009729-59.69%
Moongate Price Change Today

Today, MGT recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Moongate 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0005629 (-46.14%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Moongate 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MGT saw a change of $ -0.0001969 (-23.06%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Moongate 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0009729 (-59.69%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

MGT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Moongate: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0006552
$ 0.0006552$ 0.0006552

$ 0.0007072
$ 0.0007072$ 0.0007072

$ 0.07248
$ 0.07248$ 0.07248

0.00%

0.00%

+0.44%

MGT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 36.04K
$ 36.04K$ 36.04K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Moongate (MGT)

Moongate is an attention asset protocol for real-world activations. It enables brands to issue smart tokens for access, rewards, and community engagement, while consumers own their engagement data as assets in their digital wallets. Through our data marketplace, users can share their data with brands to unlock rewards, redirecting ad spend from platforms like Google directly to the end user - a new model for value exchange in the attention economy.

MGT to Local Currencies

1 MGT to VND
17.2915865
1 MGT to AUD
A$0.001018505
1 MGT to GBP
0.000492825
1 MGT to EUR
0.000571677
1 MGT to USD
$0.0006571
1 MGT to MYR
RM0.002799246
1 MGT to TRY
0.026717686
1 MGT to JPY
¥0.098565
1 MGT to ARS
ARS$0.901370354
1 MGT to RUB
0.05329081
1 MGT to INR
0.057483108
1 MGT to IDR
Rp10.772129424
1 MGT to KRW
0.915176025
1 MGT to PHP
0.038216936
1 MGT to EGP
￡E.0.031915347
1 MGT to BRL
R$0.003673189
1 MGT to CAD
C$0.000906798
1 MGT to BDT
0.080284478
1 MGT to NGN
1.006276369
1 MGT to UAH
0.027394499
1 MGT to VES
Bs0.0808233
1 MGT to CLP
$0.637387
1 MGT to PKR
Rs0.186300992
1 MGT to KZT
0.357311267
1 MGT to THB
฿0.021520025
1 MGT to TWD
NT$0.019653861
1 MGT to AED
د.إ0.002411557
1 MGT to CHF
Fr0.000532251
1 MGT to HKD
HK$0.005151664
1 MGT to MAD
.د.م0.005992752
1 MGT to MXN
$0.012399477
1 MGT to PLN
0.002457554
1 MGT to RON
лв0.002917524
1 MGT to SEK
kr0.006433009
1 MGT to BGN
лв0.001123641
1 MGT to HUF
Ft0.230155846
1 MGT to CZK
0.014134221
1 MGT to KWD
د.ك0.0002010726
1 MGT to ILS
0.002227569

Moongate Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Moongate, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Moongate Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Moongate

