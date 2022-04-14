Moongate (MGT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Moongate (MGT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Moongate is an attention asset protocol for real-world activations. It enables brands to issue smart tokens for access, rewards, and community engagement, while consumers own their engagement data as assets in their digital wallets. Through our data marketplace, users can share their data with brands to unlock rewards, redirecting ad spend from platforms like Google directly to the end user - a new model for value exchange in the attention economy. Official Website: https://moongate.id/ Whitepaper: https://moongate.gitbook.io/moongate-litepaper Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x3C6256F234Ba638E5883c46b3fEdb00ea2e66b8A

Moongate (MGT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Moongate (MGT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 639.00K $ 639.00K $ 639.00K All-Time High: $ 0.07248 $ 0.07248 $ 0.07248 All-Time Low: $ 0.000504787297648016 $ 0.000504787297648016 $ 0.000504787297648016 Current Price: $ 0.000639 $ 0.000639 $ 0.000639 Learn more about Moongate (MGT) price

Moongate (MGT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Moongate (MGT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MGT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MGT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MGT's tokenomics, explore MGT token's live price!

Interested in adding Moongate (MGT) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy MGT, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

Moongate (MGT) Price History Analyzing the price history of MGT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore MGT Price History now!

MGT Price Prediction Want to know where MGT might be heading? Our MGT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MGT token's Price Prediction now!

