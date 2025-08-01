What is MilkyWay (MILK)

MilkyWay is the first and largest modular liquid staking provider. Start with One Stake. Make Infinite Impact.

MilkyWay Price Prediction

MilkyWay Price History

MilkyWay (MILK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of MilkyWay (MILK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MILK token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy MilkyWay (MILK)

MILK to Local Currencies

MilkyWay Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of MilkyWay, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MilkyWay What is the price of MilkyWay (MILK) today? The live price of MilkyWay (MILK) is 0.04626 USD . What is the market cap of MilkyWay (MILK)? The current market cap of MilkyWay is $ 11.05M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MILK by its real-time market price of 0.04626 USD . What is the circulating supply of MilkyWay (MILK)? The current circulating supply of MilkyWay (MILK) is 238.90M USD . What was the highest price of MilkyWay (MILK)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of MilkyWay (MILK) is 0.24037 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of MilkyWay (MILK)? The 24-hour trading volume of MilkyWay (MILK) is $ 161.04K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

