MilkyWay Price(MILK)

MilkyWay (MILK) Live Price Chart

$0.04629
-2.13%1D
USD

MILK Live Price Data & Information

MilkyWay (MILK) is currently trading at 0.04626 USD with a market cap of 11.05M USD. MILK to USD price is updated in real-time.

MilkyWay Key Market Performance:

$ 161.04K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.13%
MilkyWay 24-hour price change
238.90M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the MILK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MILK price information.

MILK Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of MilkyWay for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0010074-2.13%
30 Days$ -0.00173-3.61%
60 Days$ -0.01627-26.02%
90 Days$ -0.10161-68.72%
MilkyWay Price Change Today

Today, MILK recorded a change of $ -0.0010074 (-2.13%), reflecting its latest market activity.

MilkyWay 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00173 (-3.61%), showing the token's short-term performance.

MilkyWay 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MILK saw a change of $ -0.01627 (-26.02%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

MilkyWay 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.10161 (-68.72%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

MILK Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of MilkyWay: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.04608
$ 0.04956
$ 0.24037
-1.64%

-2.13%

-3.89%

MILK Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 11.05M
$ 161.04K
238.90M
What is MilkyWay (MILK)

MilkyWay is the first and largest modular liquid staking provider. Start with One Stake. Make Infinite Impact.

MilkyWay is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your MilkyWay investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check MILK staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about MilkyWay on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your MilkyWay buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

MilkyWay Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as MilkyWay, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MILK? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our MilkyWay price prediction page.

MilkyWay Price History

Tracing MILK's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MILK's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our MilkyWay price history page.

MilkyWay (MILK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of MilkyWay (MILK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MILK token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy MilkyWay (MILK)

Looking for how to buy MilkyWay? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase MilkyWay on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MILK to Local Currencies

1 MILK to VND
1,217.3319
1 MILK to AUD
A$0.071703
1 MILK to GBP
0.034695
1 MILK to EUR
0.0402462
1 MILK to USD
$0.04626
1 MILK to MYR
RM0.1970676
1 MILK to TRY
1.8809316
1 MILK to JPY
¥6.939
1 MILK to ARS
ARS$63.4566924
1 MILK to RUB
3.751686
1 MILK to INR
4.0468248
1 MILK to IDR
Rp758.3605344
1 MILK to KRW
64.428615
1 MILK to PHP
2.6904816
1 MILK to EGP
￡E.2.2468482
1 MILK to BRL
R$0.2585934
1 MILK to CAD
C$0.0638388
1 MILK to BDT
5.6520468
1 MILK to NGN
70.8421014
1 MILK to UAH
1.9285794
1 MILK to VES
Bs5.68998
1 MILK to CLP
$44.8722
1 MILK to PKR
Rs13.1156352
1 MILK to KZT
25.1548002
1 MILK to THB
฿1.515015
1 MILK to TWD
NT$1.3836366
1 MILK to AED
د.إ0.1697742
1 MILK to CHF
Fr0.0374706
1 MILK to HKD
HK$0.3626784
1 MILK to MAD
.د.م0.4218912
1 MILK to MXN
$0.8729262
1 MILK to PLN
0.1730124
1 MILK to RON
лв0.2053944
1 MILK to SEK
kr0.4528854
1 MILK to BGN
лв0.0791046
1 MILK to HUF
Ft16.2030276
1 MILK to CZK
0.9950526
1 MILK to KWD
د.ك0.01415556
1 MILK to ILS
0.1568214

MilkyWay Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of MilkyWay, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official MilkyWay Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MilkyWay

