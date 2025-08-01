What is MINX TOKEN (MINX)

Modern Innovation Network ($MINX) is at the forefront of the GameFi revolution with our flagship project, NANITE. This innovative FPS game features a skill-based reward ecosystem, ensuring players are fairly rewarded for their talents. As an anti-inflation initiative, $MINX maintains a stable and sustainable in-game economy. NANITE is fully downloadable and playable, offering gamers an immersive experience where blockchain technology and gaming excellence converge. Join us and experience the future of gaming with $MINX and NANITE.

MINX TOKEN Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as MINX TOKEN, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MINX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our MINX TOKEN price prediction page.

MINX TOKEN Price History

Tracing MINX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MINX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our MINX TOKEN price history page.

MINX TOKEN (MINX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of MINX TOKEN (MINX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MINX token's extensive tokenomics now!

MINX to Local Currencies

MINX TOKEN Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of MINX TOKEN, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MINX TOKEN What is the price of MINX TOKEN (MINX) today? The live price of MINX TOKEN (MINX) is 0.06509 USD . What is the market cap of MINX TOKEN (MINX)? The current market cap of MINX TOKEN is $ 154.20K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MINX by its real-time market price of 0.06509 USD . What is the circulating supply of MINX TOKEN (MINX)? The current circulating supply of MINX TOKEN (MINX) is 2.37M USD . What was the highest price of MINX TOKEN (MINX)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of MINX TOKEN (MINX) is 1.2 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of MINX TOKEN (MINX)? The 24-hour trading volume of MINX TOKEN (MINX) is $ 105.95K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

