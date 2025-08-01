What is Mirror Protocol (MIR)

MIR is the governance token of MirrorProtocol, a synthetic asset protocol built by TerraformLabs (TFL) on Terra blockchain. MirrorProtocol is a decentralized protocol where changes to the vaults and codes on the chain are governed by the holders of MIR tokens. TFL has no intention of retaining and selling MIR tokens, nor does it grant administrative keys or special access rights. The aim is to become a fully decentralized, community-driven project.

Mirror Protocol Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies.

Mirror Protocol Price History

Tracing MIR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time.

Mirror Protocol (MIR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Mirror Protocol (MIR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.

How to buy Mirror Protocol (MIR)

MIR to Local Currencies

1 MIR to VND ₫ 318.14835 1 MIR to AUD A$ 0.0187395 1 MIR to GBP ￡ 0.0090675 1 MIR to EUR € 0.0105183 1 MIR to USD $ 0.01209 1 MIR to MYR RM 0.0515034 1 MIR to TRY ₺ 0.490854 1 MIR to JPY ¥ 1.8135 1 MIR to ARS ARS$ 16.5843366 1 MIR to RUB ₽ 0.980499 1 MIR to INR ₹ 1.0576332 1 MIR to IDR Rp 198.1966896 1 MIR to KRW ₩ 16.861923 1 MIR to PHP ₱ 0.7018245 1 MIR to EGP ￡E. 0.5870904 1 MIR to BRL R$ 0.067704 1 MIR to CAD C$ 0.0166842 1 MIR to BDT ৳ 1.4771562 1 MIR to NGN ₦ 18.5145051 1 MIR to UAH ₴ 0.5040321 1 MIR to VES Bs 1.48707 1 MIR to CLP $ 11.75148 1 MIR to PKR Rs 3.4248552 1 MIR to KZT ₸ 6.5741793 1 MIR to THB ฿ 0.3960684 1 MIR to TWD NT$ 0.3616119 1 MIR to AED د.إ 0.0443703 1 MIR to CHF Fr 0.0097929 1 MIR to HKD HK$ 0.0947856 1 MIR to MAD .د.م 0.110019 1 MIR to MXN $ 0.2281383 1 MIR to PLN zł 0.0452166 1 MIR to RON лв 0.0536796 1 MIR to SEK kr 0.1183611 1 MIR to BGN лв 0.0206739 1 MIR to HUF Ft 4.2360942 1 MIR to CZK Kč 0.2604186 1 MIR to KWD د.ك 0.00369954 1 MIR to ILS ₪ 0.0409851

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Mirror Protocol What is the price of Mirror Protocol (MIR) today? The live price of Mirror Protocol (MIR) is 0.01209 USD . What is the market cap of Mirror Protocol (MIR)? The current market cap of Mirror Protocol is $ 939.91K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MIR by its real-time market price of 0.01209 USD . What is the circulating supply of Mirror Protocol (MIR)? The current circulating supply of Mirror Protocol (MIR) is 77.74M USD . What was the highest price of Mirror Protocol (MIR)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Mirror Protocol (MIR) is 13.6714 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Mirror Protocol (MIR)? The 24-hour trading volume of Mirror Protocol (MIR) is $ 55.74K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

