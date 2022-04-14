Mirror Protocol (MIR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Mirror Protocol (MIR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Mirror Protocol (MIR) Information MIR is the governance token of MirrorProtocol, a synthetic asset protocol built by TerraformLabs (TFL) on Terra blockchain. MirrorProtocol is a decentralized protocol where changes to the vaults and codes on the chain are governed by the holders of MIR tokens. TFL has no intention of retaining and selling MIR tokens, nor does it grant administrative keys or special access rights. The aim is to become a fully decentralized, community-driven project. Official Website: https://mirror.finance Whitepaper: https://docs.mirror.finance Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x09a3EcAFa817268f77BE1283176B946C4ff2E608 Buy MIR Now!

Mirror Protocol (MIR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mirror Protocol (MIR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 917.36K $ 917.36K $ 917.36K Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 77.74M $ 77.74M $ 77.74M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 13.6714 $ 13.6714 $ 13.6714 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0118 $ 0.0118 $ 0.0118 Learn more about Mirror Protocol (MIR) price

Mirror Protocol (MIR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Mirror Protocol (MIR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MIR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MIR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MIR's tokenomics, explore MIR token's live price!

