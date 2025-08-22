MEXC Rises to Top 2 Crypto Exchange, Capturing 8.6% Market Share in Spot Trading
MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has achieved a historic milestone, securing its position as a top 2 centralized exchange by spot trading volume.
MISSION Price(MISSION)
--
--
--
--
MISSION (MISSION) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, MISSION traded between a low of -- and a high of --, showing active market volatility. MISSION's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.
In terms of short-term performance, MISSION has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of MISSION is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MISSION is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.
Track the price changes of MISSION for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
No Data
Today, MISSION recorded a change of -- (--), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by -- (--), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, MISSION saw a change of -- (--), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by -- (--), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
MISSION is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your MISSION investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check MISSION staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about MISSION on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your MISSION buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
How much will MISSION (MISSION) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your MISSION (MISSION) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for MISSION.
Check the MISSION price prediction now!
Understanding the tokenomics of MISSION (MISSION) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MISSION token's extensive tokenomics now!
Looking for how to buy MISSION? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase MISSION on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
For a more in-depth understanding of MISSION, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|08-22 14:14:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin withdrawal trend resumes, with a net outflow of 1,858.51 BTC from CEXs in the past 24 hours
|08-22 05:17:00
|Industry Updates
Ethereum withdrawal momentum slows down, with a net inflow of 115,200 ETH to CEX in the past 24 hours
|08-20 18:39:00
|Expert Insights
US SEC Chairman: Only a Few Tokens Meet the Definition of Securities, a New Era for the Crypto Industry Has Arrived
|08-20 09:25:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto market continues to decline, Ethereum drops to $4,100, Bitcoin falls below $113,000
|08-20 02:24:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto market falls across the board, $291 million in long positions liquidated across exchanges in the past 24 hours
|08-19 15:30:00
|Industry Updates
Market pullback after Bitcoin, focus on Powell's speech this Friday
MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has achieved a historic milestone, securing its position as a top 2 centralized exchange by spot trading volume.
Camp Network (CAMP) is a Layer-1 blockchain built for the “Autonomous IP” era, purpose-designed for AI agents. It provides users with self-sovereign digital identities while enabling Web2 data to generate real economic value. Through its original Proof of Provenance mechanism, the network ensures that all datasets are legally authorized, ownership is traceable, and royalties are automatically distributed. The CAMP token powers the network’s core operations, serving as the medium for transaction fees, IP registration costs, staking incentives, and creator rewards.
AI Agents are ushering in a new era of smarter, faster, and more precise trading. This is not only a technological advancement but also a revolutionary shift in investment philosophy.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
Amount
1 MISSION = -- USD
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee