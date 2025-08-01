More About MLC

My Lovely Planet Price(MLC)

My Lovely Planet (MLC) Live Price Chart

MLC Live Price Data & Information

My Lovely Planet (MLC) is currently trading at 0.32 USD with a market cap of 22.74M USD. MLC to USD price is updated in real-time.

My Lovely Planet Key Market Performance:

$ 54.87K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.14%
My Lovely Planet 24-hour price change
71.08M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the MLC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MLC price information.

MLC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of My Lovely Planet for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00369-1.14%
30 Days$ +0.1191+59.28%
60 Days$ -0.0375-10.49%
90 Days$ +0.0224+7.52%
My Lovely Planet Price Change Today

Today, MLC recorded a change of $ -0.00369 (-1.14%), reflecting its latest market activity.

My Lovely Planet 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.1191 (+59.28%), showing the token's short-term performance.

My Lovely Planet 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MLC saw a change of $ -0.0375 (-10.49%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

My Lovely Planet 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0224 (+7.52%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

MLC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of My Lovely Planet: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

MLC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is My Lovely Planet (MLC)

My Lovely Planet is the Web3 mobile App to protect the environment, accelerated by the Ubisoft Lab, and powered by the Polygon blockchain.

My Lovely Planet is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your My Lovely Planet investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check MLC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about My Lovely Planet on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your My Lovely Planet buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

My Lovely Planet Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as My Lovely Planet, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MLC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our My Lovely Planet price prediction page.

My Lovely Planet Price History

Tracing MLC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MLC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our My Lovely Planet price history page.

My Lovely Planet (MLC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of My Lovely Planet (MLC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MLC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy My Lovely Planet (MLC)

Looking for how to buy My Lovely Planet? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase My Lovely Planet on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MLC to Local Currencies

1 MLC to VND
8,420.8
1 MLC to AUD
A$0.496
1 MLC to GBP
0.24
1 MLC to EUR
0.2784
1 MLC to USD
$0.32
1 MLC to MYR
RM1.3632
1 MLC to TRY
12.992
1 MLC to JPY
¥48
1 MLC to ARS
ARS$438.9568
1 MLC to RUB
25.952
1 MLC to INR
27.9936
1 MLC to IDR
Rp5,245.9008
1 MLC to KRW
446.304
1 MLC to PHP
18.576
1 MLC to EGP
￡E.15.5392
1 MLC to BRL
R$1.792
1 MLC to CAD
C$0.4416
1 MLC to BDT
39.0976
1 MLC to NGN
490.0448
1 MLC to UAH
13.3408
1 MLC to VES
Bs39.36
1 MLC to CLP
$311.04
1 MLC to PKR
Rs90.6496
1 MLC to KZT
174.0064
1 MLC to THB
฿10.4832
1 MLC to TWD
NT$9.5712
1 MLC to AED
د.إ1.1744
1 MLC to CHF
Fr0.2592
1 MLC to HKD
HK$2.5088
1 MLC to MAD
.د.م2.912
1 MLC to MXN
$6.0384
1 MLC to PLN
1.1968
1 MLC to RON
лв1.4208
1 MLC to SEK
kr3.1328
1 MLC to BGN
лв0.5472
1 MLC to HUF
Ft112.1216
1 MLC to CZK
6.8928
1 MLC to KWD
د.ك0.09792
1 MLC to ILS
1.0848

My Lovely Planet Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of My Lovely Planet, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official My Lovely Planet Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About My Lovely Planet

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

