Melon Logo

Melon Price(MLN)

Melon (MLN) Live Price Chart

$7.797
$7.797
-0.61%1D
USD

MLN Live Price Data & Information

Melon (MLN) is currently trading at 7.794 USD with a market cap of 23.32M USD. MLN to USD price is updated in real-time.

Melon Key Market Performance:

$ 183.58K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.61%
Melon 24-hour price change
2.99M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the MLN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MLN price information.

MLN Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Melon for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.04785-0.61%
30 Days$ +1.035+15.31%
60 Days$ -0.341-4.20%
90 Days$ -1.36-14.86%
Melon Price Change Today

Today, MLN recorded a change of $ -0.04785 (-0.61%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Melon 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +1.035 (+15.31%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Melon 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MLN saw a change of $ -0.341 (-4.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Melon 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -1.36 (-14.86%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

MLN Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Melon: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 7.752
$ 7.752$ 7.752

$ 8.148
$ 8.148$ 8.148

$ 233.055
$ 233.055$ 233.055

-0.15%

-0.61%

-2.87%

MLN Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 23.32M
$ 23.32M$ 23.32M

$ 183.58K
$ 183.58K$ 183.58K

2.99M
2.99M 2.99M

What is Melon (MLN)

Enzyme, formerly known as Melon Protocol, is an on-chain asset manager which allows users to deploy crypto-trading strategies via vaults. MLN is the native token of the platform and is indirectly paid as gas fees by Enzyme users in a buyback-and-burn token model.

Melon is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Melon investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check MLN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Melon on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Melon buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Melon Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Melon, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MLN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Melon price prediction page.

Melon Price History

Tracing MLN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MLN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Melon price history page.

Melon (MLN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Melon (MLN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MLN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Melon (MLN)

Looking for how to buy Melon? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Melon on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MLN to Local Currencies

1 MLN to VND
205,099.11
1 MLN to AUD
A$12.0807
1 MLN to GBP
5.8455
1 MLN to EUR
6.78078
1 MLN to USD
$7.794
1 MLN to MYR
RM33.20244
1 MLN to TRY
316.4364
1 MLN to JPY
¥1,169.1
1 MLN to ARS
ARS$10,691.34156
1 MLN to RUB
632.0934
1 MLN to INR
681.81912
1 MLN to IDR
Rp127,770.47136
1 MLN to KRW
10,870.2918
1 MLN to PHP
452.4417
1 MLN to EGP
￡E.378.47664
1 MLN to BRL
R$43.6464
1 MLN to CAD
C$10.75572
1 MLN to BDT
952.27092
1 MLN to NGN
11,935.65366
1 MLN to UAH
324.93186
1 MLN to VES
Bs958.662
1 MLN to CLP
$7,575.768
1 MLN to PKR
Rs2,207.88432
1 MLN to KZT
4,238.14338
1 MLN to THB
฿255.33144
1 MLN to TWD
NT$233.11854
1 MLN to AED
د.إ28.60398
1 MLN to CHF
Fr6.31314
1 MLN to HKD
HK$61.10496
1 MLN to MAD
.د.م70.9254
1 MLN to MXN
$147.07278
1 MLN to PLN
29.14956
1 MLN to RON
лв34.60536
1 MLN to SEK
kr76.30326
1 MLN to BGN
лв13.32774
1 MLN to HUF
Ft2,730.86172
1 MLN to CZK
167.88276
1 MLN to KWD
د.ك2.384964
1 MLN to ILS
26.42166

Melon Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Melon, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Melon Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Melon

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

MLN
MLN
USD
USD

1 MLN = 7.794 USD

Trade

MLNUSDT
$7.794
$7.794$7.794
-2.49%

