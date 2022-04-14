MemeDisco (MMD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MemeDisco (MMD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MemeDisco (MMD) Information MemeDisco offers a virtual dance hall where memes can showcase their charm, engage their communities, and compete for the top spot. Users pick their favorite memes and click dance move buttons to control their moves and formations. Each click counts as a vote for the chosen meme and fills their progress bar. Once the bar is full, users can open a blind box containing either MemeDisco tokens or exciting sponsored rewards. Official Website: https://disco.zkplay.app/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x27e11ceC24f205DCeB469dcfA918af6e0CB7438c Buy MMD Now!

MemeDisco (MMD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: --
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.005
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.000728

MemeDisco (MMD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MemeDisco (MMD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MMD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MMD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MMD's tokenomics, explore MMD token's live price!

