The live Momentum price today is 0.5978 USD. Track real-time MMT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MMT price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About MMT

MMT Price Info

What is MMT

MMT Whitepaper

MMT Official Website

MMT Tokenomics

MMT Price Forecast

MMT History

MMT Buying Guide

MMT-to-Fiat Currency Converter

MMT Spot

MMT USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Momentum Logo

Momentum Price(MMT)

1 MMT to USD Live Price:

$0.6015
$0.6015$0.6015
-45.48%1D
USD
Momentum (MMT) Live Price Chart
Momentum (MMT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.5594
$ 0.5594$ 0.5594
24H Low
$ 1.2171
$ 1.2171$ 1.2171
24H High

$ 0.5594
$ 0.5594$ 0.5594

$ 1.2171
$ 1.2171$ 1.2171

$ 4.163270628183712
$ 4.163270628183712$ 4.163270628183712

$ 0.32803071966343544
$ 0.32803071966343544$ 0.32803071966343544

+2.11%

-45.48%

+298.53%

+298.53%

Momentum (MMT) real-time price is $ 0.5978. Over the past 24 hours, MMT traded between a low of $ 0.5594 and a high of $ 1.2171, showing active market volatility. MMT's all-time high price is $ 4.163270628183712, while its all-time low price is $ 0.32803071966343544.

In terms of short-term performance, MMT has changed by +2.11% over the past hour, -45.48% over 24 hours, and +298.53% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Momentum (MMT) Market Information

No.246

$ 122.01M
$ 122.01M$ 122.01M

$ 6.59M
$ 6.59M$ 6.59M

$ 597.80M
$ 597.80M$ 597.80M

204.10M
204.10M 204.10M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

SUI

The current Market Cap of Momentum is $ 122.01M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.59M. The circulating supply of MMT is 204.10M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 597.80M.

Momentum (MMT) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Momentum for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.501765-45.48%
30 Days$ +0.4478+298.53%
60 Days$ +0.4478+298.53%
90 Days$ +0.4478+298.53%
Momentum Price Change Today

Today, MMT recorded a change of $ -0.501765 (-45.48%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Momentum 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.4478 (+298.53%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Momentum 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MMT saw a change of $ +0.4478 (+298.53%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Momentum 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.4478 (+298.53%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Momentum (MMT)?

Check out the Momentum Price History page now.

What is Momentum (MMT)

Momentum is the operating system powering the next era of global finance, where crypto assets and real world assets are traded seamlessly on one platform.

Momentum is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Momentum investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check MMT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Momentum on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Momentum buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Momentum Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Momentum (MMT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Momentum (MMT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Momentum.

Check the Momentum price prediction now!

Momentum (MMT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Momentum (MMT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MMT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Momentum (MMT)

Looking for how to buy Momentum? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Momentum on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MMT to Local Currencies

1 Momentum(MMT) to VND
15,731.107
1 Momentum(MMT) to AUD
A$0.914634
1 Momentum(MMT) to GBP
0.454328
1 Momentum(MMT) to EUR
0.514108
1 Momentum(MMT) to USD
$0.5978
1 Momentum(MMT) to MYR
RM2.498804
1 Momentum(MMT) to TRY
25.173358
1 Momentum(MMT) to JPY
¥91.4634
1 Momentum(MMT) to ARS
ARS$867.628986
1 Momentum(MMT) to RUB
48.505492
1 Momentum(MMT) to INR
52.977036
1 Momentum(MMT) to IDR
Rp9,963.329348
1 Momentum(MMT) to PHP
35.174552
1 Momentum(MMT) to EGP
￡E.28.287896
1 Momentum(MMT) to BRL
R$3.192252
1 Momentum(MMT) to CAD
C$0.83692
1 Momentum(MMT) to BDT
72.937578
1 Momentum(MMT) to NGN
860.138552
1 Momentum(MMT) to COP
$2,290.416898
1 Momentum(MMT) to ZAR
R.10.377808
1 Momentum(MMT) to UAH
25.143468
1 Momentum(MMT) to TZS
T.Sh.1,468.7946
1 Momentum(MMT) to VES
Bs133.3094
1 Momentum(MMT) to CLP
$563.1276
1 Momentum(MMT) to PKR
Rs168.962192
1 Momentum(MMT) to KZT
314.460734
1 Momentum(MMT) to THB
฿19.326874
1 Momentum(MMT) to TWD
NT$18.466042
1 Momentum(MMT) to AED
د.إ2.193926
1 Momentum(MMT) to CHF
Fr0.47824
1 Momentum(MMT) to HKD
HK$4.644906
1 Momentum(MMT) to AMD
֏228.59872
1 Momentum(MMT) to MAD
.د.م5.565518
1 Momentum(MMT) to MXN
$11.107124
1 Momentum(MMT) to SAR
ريال2.24175
1 Momentum(MMT) to ETB
Br91.756322
1 Momentum(MMT) to KES
KSh77.211848
1 Momentum(MMT) to JOD
د.أ0.4238402
1 Momentum(MMT) to PLN
2.205882
1 Momentum(MMT) to RON
лв2.636298
1 Momentum(MMT) to SEK
kr5.697034
1 Momentum(MMT) to BGN
лв1.010282
1 Momentum(MMT) to HUF
Ft200.53201
1 Momentum(MMT) to CZK
12.631514
1 Momentum(MMT) to KWD
د.ك0.1835246
1 Momentum(MMT) to ILS
1.94285
1 Momentum(MMT) to BOB
Bs4.12482
1 Momentum(MMT) to AZN
1.01626
1 Momentum(MMT) to TJS
SM5.511716
1 Momentum(MMT) to GEL
1.620038
1 Momentum(MMT) to AOA
Kz545.43272
1 Momentum(MMT) to BHD
.د.ب0.2247728
1 Momentum(MMT) to BMD
$0.5978
1 Momentum(MMT) to DKK
kr3.873744
1 Momentum(MMT) to HNL
L15.710184
1 Momentum(MMT) to MUR
27.4988
1 Momentum(MMT) to NAD
$10.383786
1 Momentum(MMT) to NOK
kr6.073648
1 Momentum(MMT) to NZD
$1.052128
1 Momentum(MMT) to PAB
B/.0.5978
1 Momentum(MMT) to PGK
K2.552606
1 Momentum(MMT) to QAR
ر.ق2.175992
1 Momentum(MMT) to RSD
дин.60.814194
1 Momentum(MMT) to UZS
soʻm7,116.665528
1 Momentum(MMT) to ALL
L50.137486
1 Momentum(MMT) to ANG
ƒ1.070062
1 Momentum(MMT) to AWG
ƒ1.07604
1 Momentum(MMT) to BBD
$1.1956
1 Momentum(MMT) to BAM
KM1.010282
1 Momentum(MMT) to BIF
Fr1,762.9122
1 Momentum(MMT) to BND
$0.77714
1 Momentum(MMT) to BSD
$0.5978
1 Momentum(MMT) to JMD
$95.85723
1 Momentum(MMT) to KHR
2,400.800668
1 Momentum(MMT) to KMF
Fr254.6628
1 Momentum(MMT) to LAK
12,995.651914
1 Momentum(MMT) to LKR
රු182.251286
1 Momentum(MMT) to MDL
L10.228358
1 Momentum(MMT) to MGA
Ar2,692.7901
1 Momentum(MMT) to MOP
P4.7824
1 Momentum(MMT) to MVR
9.20612
1 Momentum(MMT) to MWK
MK1,036.04718
1 Momentum(MMT) to MZN
MT38.22931
1 Momentum(MMT) to NPR
रु84.70826
1 Momentum(MMT) to PYG
4,239.5976
1 Momentum(MMT) to RWF
Fr868.6034
1 Momentum(MMT) to SBD
$4.913916
1 Momentum(MMT) to SCR
8.213772
1 Momentum(MMT) to SRD
$23.04519
1 Momentum(MMT) to SVC
$5.224772
1 Momentum(MMT) to SZL
L10.37183
1 Momentum(MMT) to TMT
m2.0923
1 Momentum(MMT) to TND
د.ت1.7688902
1 Momentum(MMT) to TTD
$4.047106
1 Momentum(MMT) to UGX
Sh2,089.9088
1 Momentum(MMT) to XAF
Fr340.1482
1 Momentum(MMT) to XCD
$1.61406
1 Momentum(MMT) to XOF
Fr340.1482
1 Momentum(MMT) to XPF
Fr61.5734
1 Momentum(MMT) to BWP
P8.04041
1 Momentum(MMT) to BZD
$1.201578
1 Momentum(MMT) to CVE
$57.197504
1 Momentum(MMT) to DJF
Fr106.4084
1 Momentum(MMT) to DOP
$38.450496
1 Momentum(MMT) to DZD
د.ج78.13246
1 Momentum(MMT) to FJD
$1.362984
1 Momentum(MMT) to GNF
Fr5,197.871
1 Momentum(MMT) to GTQ
Q4.579148
1 Momentum(MMT) to GYD
$125.035848
1 Momentum(MMT) to ISK
kr75.9206

Momentum Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Momentum, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Momentum Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Momentum

How much is Momentum (MMT) worth today?
The live MMT price in USD is 0.5978 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current MMT to USD price?
The current price of MMT to USD is $ 0.5978. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Momentum?
The market cap for MMT is $ 122.01M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of MMT?
The circulating supply of MMT is 204.10M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MMT?
MMT achieved an ATH price of 4.163270628183712 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MMT?
MMT saw an ATL price of 0.32803071966343544 USD.
What is the trading volume of MMT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MMT is $ 6.59M USD.
Will MMT go higher this year?
MMT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MMT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
