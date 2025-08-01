What is MetaMUI (MMUI)

MetaMUI is a decentralized, identity-based meta-blockchain designed to transform the global financial infrastructure by replacing the traditional credit-based economy with a sustainable, crowd-investment model. It uniquely solves the digital currency trilemma—privacy, identity, and programmability—by enabling privacy-preserving, regulation-compliant digital currencies without relying on blockchain consensus or central servers. Targeting leadership in the no-code Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) market, MetaMUI offers an all-in-one platform integrating identity and token blockchains, streamlining dApp development and surpassing competitors like Avacloud, Ripple, and Ethereum. Its sustainable token economy is fueled by service fees for governance, identity registration, asset tokenization, and more, ensuring long-term value growth. With advanced features like peer-to-peer offline payments, secure asset verification, and decentralized identity services, MetaMUI is positioned to lead in digital finance, CBDCs, and blockchain innovation.

MetaMUI (MMUI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of MetaMUI (MMUI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MMUI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MetaMUI What is the price of MetaMUI (MMUI) today? The live price of MetaMUI (MMUI) is 0.0764 USD . What is the market cap of MetaMUI (MMUI)? The current market cap of MetaMUI is $ 36.39M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MMUI by its real-time market price of 0.0764 USD . What is the circulating supply of MetaMUI (MMUI)? The current circulating supply of MetaMUI (MMUI) is 476.25M USD . What was the highest price of MetaMUI (MMUI)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of MetaMUI (MMUI) is 0.6474 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of MetaMUI (MMUI)? The 24-hour trading volume of MetaMUI (MMUI) is $ 40.59K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

