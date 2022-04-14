Mnemonics (MNEMO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Mnemonics (MNEMO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Mnemonics (MNEMO) Information Mnemonics is a community-driven meme coin project on the TON blockchain, engaging meme coin enthusiasts and TON supporters through gamified activities, such as strategic challenges and token exchanges. The project’s mission is to decentralize wealth and foster an inclusive, active community. Official Website: https://about.mnemonics-coin.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1i-o9gHOr6tR3g6OntI22aXo_yePuFLIu/edit Block Explorer: https://verifier.ton.org/EQBkCw8lcwcgk1nSlMko6SV2cf2ZyxnLR8w3t7923ErnzSBX Buy MNEMO Now!

Mnemonics (MNEMO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mnemonics (MNEMO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 28.00B $ 28.00B $ 28.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 231.39K $ 231.39K $ 231.39K All-Time High: $ 0.0011 $ 0.0011 $ 0.0011 All-Time Low: $ 0.000006521259100003 $ 0.000006521259100003 $ 0.000006521259100003 Current Price: $ 0.000008264 $ 0.000008264 $ 0.000008264 Learn more about Mnemonics (MNEMO) price

Mnemonics (MNEMO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Mnemonics (MNEMO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MNEMO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MNEMO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MNEMO's tokenomics, explore MNEMO token's live price!

How to Buy MNEMO Interested in adding Mnemonics (MNEMO) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy MNEMO, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy MNEMO on MEXC now!

Mnemonics (MNEMO) Price History Analyzing the price history of MNEMO helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore MNEMO Price History now!

MNEMO Price Prediction Want to know where MNEMO might be heading? Our MNEMO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MNEMO token's Price Prediction now!

