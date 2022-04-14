Moonray (MNRY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Moonray (MNRY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Moonray (MNRY) Information Moonray is a decentralized gaming and entertainment network, powered by $MNRY and supporting a wide range of projects in gaming, comics and animation. The Moonray Game, the first game developed by Moonray Studio is a AAA, melee-style, arena combat PVP. Moonray catapults you into an otherworldly multiplayer combat arena, where intense, fast-paced battles demand mastery of both offense and defense. The game is live on the Epic Game Store and coming soon to PlayStation. Official Website: https://www.moonray.studio/ Whitepaper: https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1-6UNqvFW1yKfZKwDMJG92d0-RVHP9gJp/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=101706349485834694094&rtpof=true&sd=true Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x06904a21f2dB805487FcBDC3b3Fe9607dAaa5D54 Buy MNRY Now!

Moonray (MNRY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Moonray (MNRY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 656.17K $ 656.17K $ 656.17K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 192.09M $ 192.09M $ 192.09M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.42M $ 3.42M $ 3.42M All-Time High: $ 0.4 $ 0.4 $ 0.4 All-Time Low: $ 0.002983217382203634 $ 0.002983217382203634 $ 0.002983217382203634 Current Price: $ 0.003416 $ 0.003416 $ 0.003416 Learn more about Moonray (MNRY) price

Moonray (MNRY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Moonray (MNRY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MNRY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MNRY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MNRY's tokenomics, explore MNRY token's live price!

