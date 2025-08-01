What is MOBIX (MOBX)

MOBIX is a decentralized digital marketplace for suppliers and customers of micromobility-related services, products and solutions. Urban mobility service and infrastructure providers offer their services and resources to individual and professional users in metropolitan areas.

MOBIX is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



MOBIX (MOBX) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MOBIX What is the price of MOBIX (MOBX) today? The live price of MOBIX (MOBX) is 0.01755 USD . What is the market cap of MOBIX (MOBX)? The current market cap of MOBIX is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MOBX by its real-time market price of 0.01755 USD . What is the circulating supply of MOBIX (MOBX)? The current circulating supply of MOBIX (MOBX) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of MOBIX (MOBX)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of MOBIX (MOBX) is 0.38886 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of MOBIX (MOBX)? The 24-hour trading volume of MOBIX (MOBX) is $ 72.26K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

