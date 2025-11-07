What is MOLE

Market Cap: --
Total Supply: $ 10.00B
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 110.10M
All-Time High: $ 130
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.01101

Molesmash (MOLE) Information The project is a Telegram-based mini-game called Mole, targeting global Telegram users and casual gamers who enjoy simple, fast-paced, and rewarding tap-to-earn experiences. The project is a Telegram-based mini-game called Mole, targeting global Telegram users and casual gamers who enjoy simple, fast-paced, and rewarding tap-to-earn experiences. Official Website: https://molesmash.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wuoOcLT33dwRf-_O-BF32wH34665K7iE/view?usp=sharing Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x796ccfc0c06c2230124f9cf9ef1f0b191365b30f

Molesmash (MOLE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Molesmash (MOLE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MOLE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MOLE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MOLE's tokenomics, explore MOLE token's live price!

