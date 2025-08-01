What is Monr (MONR)

Monr is a community-driven meme coin launched on the Base blockchain. It stands for patience, authenticity, and a new wave of decentralized meme culture.

Monr is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Monr investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check MONR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Monr on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Monr buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Monr Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Monr, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MONR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Monr price prediction page.

Monr Price History

Tracing MONR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MONR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Monr price history page.

Monr (MONR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Monr (MONR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MONR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Monr (MONR)

Looking for how to buy Monr? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Monr on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MONR to Local Currencies

1 MONR to VND ₫ 8,941.837 1 MONR to AUD A$ 0.52669 1 MONR to GBP ￡ 0.25485 1 MONR to EUR € 0.295626 1 MONR to USD $ 0.3398 1 MONR to MYR RM 1.447548 1 MONR to TRY ₺ 13.806074 1 MONR to JPY ¥ 50.97 1 MONR to ARS ARS$ 466.117252 1 MONR to RUB ₽ 27.554382 1 MONR to INR ₹ 29.725704 1 MONR to IDR Rp 5,570.490912 1 MONR to KRW ₩ 473.91906 1 MONR to PHP ₱ 19.72539 1 MONR to EGP ￡E. 16.500688 1 MONR to BRL R$ 1.90288 1 MONR to CAD C$ 0.468924 1 MONR to BDT ৳ 41.516764 1 MONR to NGN ₦ 520.366322 1 MONR to UAH ₴ 14.166262 1 MONR to VES Bs 41.7954 1 MONR to CLP $ 330.2856 1 MONR to PKR Rs 96.258544 1 MONR to KZT ₸ 184.773046 1 MONR to THB ฿ 11.138644 1 MONR to TWD NT$ 10.163418 1 MONR to AED د.إ 1.247066 1 MONR to CHF Fr 0.275238 1 MONR to HKD HK$ 2.664032 1 MONR to MAD .د.م 3.09218 1 MONR to MXN $ 6.412026 1 MONR to PLN zł 1.270852 1 MONR to RON лв 1.508712 1 MONR to SEK kr 3.326642 1 MONR to BGN лв 0.581058 1 MONR to HUF Ft 119.059124 1 MONR to CZK Kč 7.319292 1 MONR to KWD د.ك 0.1039788 1 MONR to ILS ₪ 1.151922

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Monr What is the price of Monr (MONR) today? The live price of Monr (MONR) is 0.3398 USD . What is the market cap of Monr (MONR)? The current market cap of Monr is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MONR by its real-time market price of 0.3398 USD . What is the circulating supply of Monr (MONR)? The current circulating supply of Monr (MONR) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Monr (MONR)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Monr (MONR) is 4 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Monr (MONR)? The 24-hour trading volume of Monr (MONR) is $ 130.95K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

