MORPHO (MORPHO) Information Morpho is a decentralized lending protocol with different entities and individuals contributing to its development and adoption. Morpho is the most recent protocol version and is independent of Morpho Optimizers. Morpho is a simple lending primitive layer that allows the creation of immutable and efficient lending markets in a permissionless way. The protocol comes with EVM smart contracts which facilitate interactions and integrations. Official Website: https://morpho.org/ Whitepaper: https://docs.morpho.org/whitepapers/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x58D97B57BB95320F9a05dC918Aef65434969c2B2 Buy MORPHO Now!

Market Cap: $ 515.20M
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 322.93M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.60B
All-Time High: $ 4.1887
All-Time Low: $ 0.7098719962197908
Current Price: $ 1.5954

MORPHO (MORPHO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MORPHO (MORPHO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MORPHO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MORPHO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MORPHO's tokenomics, explore MORPHO token's live price!

