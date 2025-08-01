More About MOVE

MOVE Price Info

MOVE Whitepaper

MOVE Official Website

MOVE Tokenomics

MOVE Price Forecast

MOVE History

MOVE Buying Guide

MOVE-to-Fiat Currency Converter

MOVE Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Movement Logo

Movement Price(MOVE)

Movement (MOVE) Live Price Chart

$0.1334
$0.1334$0.1334
-3.68%1D
USD

MOVE Live Price Data & Information

Movement (MOVE) is currently trading at 0.1334 USD with a market cap of 346.84M USD. MOVE to USD price is updated in real-time.

Movement Key Market Performance:

$ 537.66K USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.68%
Movement 24-hour price change
2.60B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the MOVE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MOVE price information.

MOVE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Movement for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.005097-3.67%
30 Days$ -0.0381-22.22%
60 Days$ -0.0084-5.93%
90 Days$ -0.0642-32.49%
Movement Price Change Today

Today, MOVE recorded a change of $ -0.005097 (-3.67%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Movement 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0381 (-22.22%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Movement 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MOVE saw a change of $ -0.0084 (-5.93%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Movement 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0642 (-32.49%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

MOVE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Movement: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.1332
$ 0.1332$ 0.1332

$ 0.1432
$ 0.1432$ 0.1432

$ 1.5
$ 1.5$ 1.5

-0.15%

-3.67%

-4.38%

MOVE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 346.84M
$ 346.84M$ 346.84M

$ 537.66K
$ 537.66K$ 537.66K

2.60B
2.60B 2.60B

What is Movement (MOVE)

Movement Network is an ecosystem of Modular Move-Based Blockchains that enables developers to build secure, performant, and interoperable blockchain applications, bridging the gap between Move and EVM ecosystems.

Movement is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Movement investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check MOVE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Movement on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Movement buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Movement Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Movement, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MOVE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Movement price prediction page.

Movement Price History

Tracing MOVE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MOVE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Movement price history page.

Movement (MOVE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Movement (MOVE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MOVE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Movement (MOVE)

Looking for how to buy Movement? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Movement on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MOVE to Local Currencies

1 MOVE to VND
3,510.421
1 MOVE to AUD
A$0.20677
1 MOVE to GBP
0.10005
1 MOVE to EUR
0.116058
1 MOVE to USD
$0.1334
1 MOVE to MYR
RM0.568284
1 MOVE to TRY
5.424044
1 MOVE to JPY
¥20.01
1 MOVE to ARS
ARS$182.990116
1 MOVE to RUB
10.81874
1 MOVE to INR
11.669832
1 MOVE to IDR
Rp2,186.884896
1 MOVE to KRW
185.79285
1 MOVE to PHP
7.758544
1 MOVE to EGP
￡E.6.479238
1 MOVE to BRL
R$0.745706
1 MOVE to CAD
C$0.184092
1 MOVE to BDT
16.298812
1 MOVE to NGN
204.287426
1 MOVE to UAH
5.561446
1 MOVE to VES
Bs16.4082
1 MOVE to CLP
$129.398
1 MOVE to PKR
Rs37.821568
1 MOVE to KZT
72.538918
1 MOVE to THB
฿4.36885
1 MOVE to TWD
NT$3.989994
1 MOVE to AED
د.إ0.489578
1 MOVE to CHF
Fr0.108054
1 MOVE to HKD
HK$1.045856
1 MOVE to MAD
.د.م1.216608
1 MOVE to MXN
$2.517258
1 MOVE to PLN
0.498916
1 MOVE to RON
лв0.592296
1 MOVE to SEK
kr1.305986
1 MOVE to BGN
лв0.228114
1 MOVE to HUF
Ft46.724684
1 MOVE to CZK
2.870768
1 MOVE to KWD
د.ك0.0408204
1 MOVE to ILS
0.452226

Movement Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Movement, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Movement Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Movement

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

MOVE
MOVE
USD
USD

1 MOVE = 0.1334 USD

Trade

MOVEUSDT
$0.1334
$0.1334$0.1334
-5.53%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee