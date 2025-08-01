What is Movement (MOVE)

Movement Network is an ecosystem of Modular Move-Based Blockchains that enables developers to build secure, performant, and interoperable blockchain applications, bridging the gap between Move and EVM ecosystems.

Movement is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Movement investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check MOVE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Movement on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Movement buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Movement Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Movement, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MOVE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Movement price prediction page.

Movement Price History

Tracing MOVE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MOVE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Movement price history page.

Movement (MOVE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Movement (MOVE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MOVE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Movement (MOVE)

Looking for how to buy Movement? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Movement on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MOVE to Local Currencies

1 MOVE to VND ₫ 3,510.421 1 MOVE to AUD A$ 0.20677 1 MOVE to GBP ￡ 0.10005 1 MOVE to EUR € 0.116058 1 MOVE to USD $ 0.1334 1 MOVE to MYR RM 0.568284 1 MOVE to TRY ₺ 5.424044 1 MOVE to JPY ¥ 20.01 1 MOVE to ARS ARS$ 182.990116 1 MOVE to RUB ₽ 10.81874 1 MOVE to INR ₹ 11.669832 1 MOVE to IDR Rp 2,186.884896 1 MOVE to KRW ₩ 185.79285 1 MOVE to PHP ₱ 7.758544 1 MOVE to EGP ￡E. 6.479238 1 MOVE to BRL R$ 0.745706 1 MOVE to CAD C$ 0.184092 1 MOVE to BDT ৳ 16.298812 1 MOVE to NGN ₦ 204.287426 1 MOVE to UAH ₴ 5.561446 1 MOVE to VES Bs 16.4082 1 MOVE to CLP $ 129.398 1 MOVE to PKR Rs 37.821568 1 MOVE to KZT ₸ 72.538918 1 MOVE to THB ฿ 4.36885 1 MOVE to TWD NT$ 3.989994 1 MOVE to AED د.إ 0.489578 1 MOVE to CHF Fr 0.108054 1 MOVE to HKD HK$ 1.045856 1 MOVE to MAD .د.م 1.216608 1 MOVE to MXN $ 2.517258 1 MOVE to PLN zł 0.498916 1 MOVE to RON лв 0.592296 1 MOVE to SEK kr 1.305986 1 MOVE to BGN лв 0.228114 1 MOVE to HUF Ft 46.724684 1 MOVE to CZK Kč 2.870768 1 MOVE to KWD د.ك 0.0408204 1 MOVE to ILS ₪ 0.452226

Movement Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Movement, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Movement What is the price of Movement (MOVE) today? The live price of Movement (MOVE) is 0.1334 USD . What is the market cap of Movement (MOVE)? The current market cap of Movement is $ 346.84M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MOVE by its real-time market price of 0.1334 USD . What is the circulating supply of Movement (MOVE)? The current circulating supply of Movement (MOVE) is 2.60B USD . What was the highest price of Movement (MOVE)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Movement (MOVE) is 1.5 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Movement (MOVE)? The 24-hour trading volume of Movement (MOVE) is $ 537.66K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!