Moonriver Logo

Moonriver Price(MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) Live Price Chart

$5.673
$5.673$5.673
-4.94%1D
USD

MOVR Live Price Data & Information

Moonriver (MOVR) is currently trading at 5.669 USD with a market cap of 55.47M USD. MOVR to USD price is updated in real-time.

Moonriver Key Market Performance:

$ 663.61K USD
24-hour trading volume
-4.94%
Moonriver 24-hour price change
9.78M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the MOVR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

MOVR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Moonriver for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.29481-4.93%
30 Days$ +0.45+8.62%
60 Days$ -0.793-12.28%
90 Days$ -0.744-11.61%
Moonriver Price Change Today

Today, MOVR recorded a change of $ -0.29481 (-4.93%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Moonriver 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.45 (+8.62%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Moonriver 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MOVR saw a change of $ -0.793 (-12.28%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Moonriver 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.744 (-11.61%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

MOVR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Moonriver: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 5.663
$ 5.663$ 5.663

$ 6.266
$ 6.266$ 6.266

$ 635
$ 635$ 635

-1.36%

-4.93%

-3.05%

MOVR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 55.47M
$ 55.47M$ 55.47M

$ 663.61K
$ 663.61K$ 663.61K

9.78M
9.78M 9.78M

What is Moonriver (MOVR)

Moonriver is a smart-contract blockchain on Kusama that strives to provide compatibility with the existing Ethereum developer toolchain and network. It is intended to be a companion network to Moonbeam, where it will provide a permanently incentivized canary network. New code will ship to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code will ship to Moonriver on Polkadot.

Moonriver is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Moonriver investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check MOVR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Moonriver on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Moonriver buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Moonriver Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Moonriver, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MOVR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Moonriver price prediction page.

Moonriver Price History

Tracing MOVR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MOVR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Moonriver price history page.

Moonriver (MOVR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Moonriver (MOVR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MOVR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Moonriver (MOVR)

Looking for how to buy Moonriver? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

MOVR to Local Currencies

1 MOVR to VND
149,179.735
1 MOVR to AUD
A$8.78695
1 MOVR to GBP
4.25175
1 MOVR to EUR
4.93203
1 MOVR to USD
$5.669
1 MOVR to MYR
RM24.14994
1 MOVR to TRY
230.50154
1 MOVR to JPY
¥850.35
1 MOVR to ARS
ARS$7,776.39406
1 MOVR to RUB
459.7559
1 MOVR to INR
495.92412
1 MOVR to IDR
Rp92,934.41136
1 MOVR to KRW
7,895.49975
1 MOVR to PHP
329.70904
1 MOVR to EGP
￡E.275.34333
1 MOVR to BRL
R$31.68971
1 MOVR to CAD
C$7.82322
1 MOVR to BDT
692.63842
1 MOVR to NGN
8,681.44991
1 MOVR to UAH
236.34061
1 MOVR to VES
Bs697.287
1 MOVR to CLP
$5,498.93
1 MOVR to PKR
Rs1,607.27488
1 MOVR to KZT
3,082.63213
1 MOVR to THB
฿185.65975
1 MOVR to TWD
NT$169.55979
1 MOVR to AED
د.إ20.80523
1 MOVR to CHF
Fr4.59189
1 MOVR to HKD
HK$44.44496
1 MOVR to MAD
.د.م51.70128
1 MOVR to MXN
$106.97403
1 MOVR to PLN
21.20206
1 MOVR to RON
лв25.17036
1 MOVR to SEK
kr55.49951
1 MOVR to BGN
лв9.69399
1 MOVR to HUF
Ft1,985.62394
1 MOVR to CZK
121.99688
1 MOVR to KWD
د.ك1.734714
1 MOVR to ILS
19.21791

Moonriver Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Moonriver, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Moonriver Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Moonriver

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

