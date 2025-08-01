What is Moonriver (MOVR)

Moonriver is a smart-contract blockchain on Kusama that strives to provide compatibility with the existing Ethereum developer toolchain and network. It is intended to be a companion network to Moonbeam, where it will provide a permanently incentivized canary network. New code will ship to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code will ship to Moonriver on Polkadot.

Moonriver (MOVR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Moonriver (MOVR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MOVR token's extensive tokenomics now!

MOVR to Local Currencies

