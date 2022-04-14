Moonriver (MOVR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Moonriver (MOVR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Moonriver (MOVR) Information Moonriver is a smart-contract blockchain on Kusama that strives to provide compatibility with the existing Ethereum developer toolchain and network. It is intended to be a companion network to Moonbeam, where it will provide a permanently incentivized canary network. New code will ship to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code will ship to Moonriver on Polkadot. Official Website: https://moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver/ Whitepaper: https://docs.moonbeam.network/ Block Explorer: https://moonriver.moonscan.io/ Buy MOVR Now!

Moonriver (MOVR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 55.05M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 9.79M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 635
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 5.625

Moonriver (MOVR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Moonriver (MOVR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MOVR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MOVR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MOVR's tokenomics, explore MOVR token's live price!

