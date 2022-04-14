Lumoz (MOZ) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Lumoz (MOZ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Lumoz (MOZ) Information Lumoz is the leading Modular Compute Layer & RaaS. Lumoz protocol can provide computing power and verification services for ZK and AI applications on chains with different architectures. Official Website: https://lumoz.org/ Whitepaper: https://docs.lumoz.org/understand-lumoz Block Explorer: https://arbiscan.io/token/0xE16e2548A576ad448FB014bBE85284D7f3542dF5 Buy MOZ Now!

Lumoz (MOZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Lumoz (MOZ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap: $ 1.52M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 1.10B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.05911
All-Time Low: $ 0.000900954048954468
Current Price: $ 0.001381

Lumoz (MOZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Lumoz (MOZ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MOZ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MOZ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MOZ's tokenomics, explore MOZ token's live price!

