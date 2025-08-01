More About MSQ

MSQUARE (MSQ) Live Price Chart

$12.171
$12.171$12.171
+0.89%1D
USD

MSQ Live Price Data & Information

MSQUARE (MSQ) is currently trading at 12.171 USD with a market cap of 72.91M USD. MSQ to USD price is updated in real-time.

MSQUARE Key Market Performance:

$ 166.87K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.89%
MSQUARE 24-hour price change
5.99M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the MSQ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MSQ price information.

MSQ Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of MSQUARE for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.10737+0.89%
30 Days$ -3.46-22.14%
60 Days$ -4.999-29.12%
90 Days$ +1.502+14.07%
MSQUARE Price Change Today

Today, MSQ recorded a change of $ +0.10737 (+0.89%), reflecting its latest market activity.

MSQUARE 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -3.46 (-22.14%), showing the token's short-term performance.

MSQUARE 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MSQ saw a change of $ -4.999 (-29.12%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

MSQUARE 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +1.502 (+14.07%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

MSQ Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of MSQUARE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 10.029
$ 10.029$ 10.029

$ 24.78
$ 24.78$ 24.78

$ 60
$ 60$ 60

+3.73%

+0.89%

-10.02%

MSQ Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 72.91M
$ 72.91M$ 72.91M

$ 166.87K
$ 166.87K$ 166.87K

5.99M
5.99M 5.99M

What is MSQUARE (MSQ)

MSQ is used as a payment method for platforms developed and operated directly by the MSQUARE Foundation. Metastar: Global blockchain integrated real estate information platform. Point to You: Global P2U Coin Free Mining and Payment Platform. Business Hub: Online and offline marketing sales platform. K-PAL: Global K-content expansion and overseas manpower supply platform.

MSQUARE is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your MSQUARE investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check MSQ staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about MSQUARE on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your MSQUARE buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

MSQUARE Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as MSQUARE, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MSQ? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our MSQUARE price prediction page.

MSQUARE Price History

Tracing MSQ's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MSQ's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our MSQUARE price history page.

MSQUARE (MSQ) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of MSQUARE (MSQ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MSQ token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy MSQUARE (MSQ)

Looking for how to buy MSQUARE? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase MSQUARE on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MSQ to Local Currencies

1 MSQ to VND
320,279.865
1 MSQ to AUD
A$18.86505
1 MSQ to GBP
9.12825
1 MSQ to EUR
10.58877
1 MSQ to USD
$12.171
1 MSQ to MYR
RM51.84846
1 MSQ to TRY
494.87286
1 MSQ to JPY
¥1,825.65
1 MSQ to ARS
ARS$16,695.44754
1 MSQ to RUB
987.0681
1 MSQ to INR
1,064.71908
1 MSQ to IDR
Rp199,524.55824
1 MSQ to KRW
16,951.16025
1 MSQ to PHP
707.86536
1 MSQ to EGP
￡E.591.14547
1 MSQ to BRL
R$68.03589
1 MSQ to CAD
C$16.79598
1 MSQ to BDT
1,487.05278
1 MSQ to NGN
18,638.54769
1 MSQ to UAH
507.40899
1 MSQ to VES
Bs1,497.033
1 MSQ to CLP
$11,805.87
1 MSQ to PKR
Rs3,450.72192
1 MSQ to KZT
6,618.22467
1 MSQ to THB
฿398.60025
1 MSQ to TWD
NT$364.03461
1 MSQ to AED
د.إ44.66757
1 MSQ to CHF
Fr9.85851
1 MSQ to HKD
HK$95.42064
1 MSQ to MAD
.د.م110.99952
1 MSQ to MXN
$229.66677
1 MSQ to PLN
45.51954
1 MSQ to RON
лв54.03924
1 MSQ to SEK
kr119.15409
1 MSQ to BGN
лв20.81241
1 MSQ to HUF
Ft4,263.01446
1 MSQ to CZK
261.91992
1 MSQ to KWD
د.ك3.724326
1 MSQ to ILS
41.25969

MSQUARE Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of MSQUARE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official MSQUARE Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MSQUARE

