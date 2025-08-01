What is Meter Governance (MTRG)

Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based low volatility coin. Meter uses Proof of Work to create the MTR low volatility coin, making it as decentralized as Bitcoin. It uses HotStuff based PoS consensus to manage the ledger; Meter governance token, MTRG is the staking token for system governence, staking and validating transactions. Meter also functions as a Layer 2 sidechain for other public blockchains to allow value interaction among different crypto assets. Meter brings the following 3 things for a future DeFi infrastructure: 1. Complete Bitcoin’s original vision and create a metastable sound money independent of the fiat system. 2. Address performance issues that current chains are facing with a Hybrid PoW/PoS + HotStuff consensus that is backward compatible with EVM. 3. Interconnect with other public chains like ETH and run as a side chain for other public chains

Meter Governance (MTRG) Tokenomics

MTRG to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Meter Governance What is the price of Meter Governance (MTRG) today? The live price of Meter Governance (MTRG) is 0.08452 USD . What is the market cap of Meter Governance (MTRG)? The current market cap of Meter Governance is $ 2.73M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MTRG by its real-time market price of 0.08452 USD . What is the circulating supply of Meter Governance (MTRG)? The current circulating supply of Meter Governance (MTRG) is 32.28M USD . What was the highest price of Meter Governance (MTRG)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Meter Governance (MTRG) is 13.289 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Meter Governance (MTRG)? The 24-hour trading volume of Meter Governance (MTRG) is $ 55.78K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

