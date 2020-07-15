Meter Governance (MTRG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Meter Governance (MTRG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Meter Governance (MTRG) Information Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based low volatility coin. Meter uses Proof of Work to create the MTR low volatility coin, making it as decentralized as Bitcoin. It uses HotStuff based PoS consensus to manage the ledger; Meter governance token, MTRG is the staking token for system governence, staking and validating transactions. Meter also functions as a Layer 2 sidechain for other public blockchains to allow value interaction among different crypto assets. Meter brings the following 3 things for a future DeFi infrastructure: 1. Complete Bitcoin’s original vision and create a metastable sound money independent of the fiat system. 2. Address performance issues that current chains are facing with a Hybrid PoW/PoS + HotStuff consensus that is backward compatible with EVM. 3. Interconnect with other public chains like ETH and run as a side chain for other public chains Official Website: https://www.meter.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.meter.io/#introduction Block Explorer: https://scan.meter.io/ Buy MTRG Now!

Meter Governance (MTRG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 2.87M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 32.28M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 13.289
All-Time Low: $ 0.0701748610505359
Current Price: $ 0.08903

Meter Governance (MTRG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Meter Governance (MTRG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MTRG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MTRG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MTRG's tokenomics, explore MTRG token's live price!

Meter Governance (MTRG) Price History
Analyzing the price history of MTRG helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

MTRG Price Prediction
Want to know where MTRG might be heading? Our MTRG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

