Hero Blaze 3Kd (MUDOL2) Information Hero Blaze: Three Kindoms is a BNB Chain based casual RPG mobile game integrated with P2E. Enjoy the story of the Three Kingdoms, Play casually through easy controls, enjoy fast growth and action-packed battles. Official Website: https://mudol2.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.heroblaze3kd.io/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x5e7f472B9481C80101b22D0bA4ef4253Aa61daBc Buy MUDOL2 Now!

Hero Blaze 3Kd (MUDOL2) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hero Blaze 3Kd (MUDOL2), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 13.57K $ 13.57K $ 13.57K Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 21.75M $ 21.75M $ 21.75M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.645 $ 0.645 $ 0.645 All-Time Low: $ 0.00090109309026035 $ 0.00090109309026035 $ 0.00090109309026035 Current Price: $ 0.000624 $ 0.000624 $ 0.000624 Learn more about Hero Blaze 3Kd (MUDOL2) price

Hero Blaze 3Kd (MUDOL2) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Hero Blaze 3Kd (MUDOL2) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MUDOL2 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MUDOL2 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MUDOL2's tokenomics, explore MUDOL2 token's live price!

