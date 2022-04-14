Mumu The Bull (MUMU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Mumu The Bull (MUMU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Mumu The Bull (MUMU) Information MUMU is a meme coin on the Solana chain. Official Website: https://www.mumu.ing Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/5LafQUrVco6o7KMz42eqVEJ9LW31StPyGjeeu5sKoMtA Buy MUMU Now!

Mumu The Bull (MUMU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mumu The Bull (MUMU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.24M $ 7.24M $ 7.24M Total Supply: $ 2.33T $ 2.33T $ 2.33T Circulating Supply: $ 2.28T $ 2.28T $ 2.28T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.38M $ 7.38M $ 7.38M All-Time High: $ 0.000121 $ 0.000121 $ 0.000121 All-Time Low: $ 0.000002228291124841 $ 0.000002228291124841 $ 0.000002228291124841 Current Price: $ 0.000003169 $ 0.000003169 $ 0.000003169 Learn more about Mumu The Bull (MUMU) price

Mumu The Bull (MUMU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Mumu The Bull (MUMU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MUMU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MUMU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MUMU's tokenomics, explore MUMU token's live price!

Mumu The Bull (MUMU) Price History Analyzing the price history of MUMU helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore MUMU Price History now!

MUMU Price Prediction Want to know where MUMU might be heading? Our MUMU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MUMU token's Price Prediction now!

