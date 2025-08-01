What is MVL (MVL)

We build a sustainable Web3 mobility ecosystem. MVL, our native token, incentivizes users who participate in our mobility platform(TADA(Taxi), ONiON(E-Vehicle), Clutch(Wallet)) and more utility is being added to MVL within the NFT and Game ecosystem.

MVL is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your MVL investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check MVL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about MVL on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your MVL buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

MVL Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as MVL, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MVL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our MVL price prediction page.

MVL Price History

Tracing MVL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MVL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our MVL price history page.

MVL (MVL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of MVL (MVL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MVL token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy MVL (MVL)

Looking for how to buy MVL? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase MVL on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MVL to Local Currencies

1 MVL to VND ₫ 85.286915 1 MVL to AUD A$ 0.00502355 1 MVL to GBP ￡ 0.00243075 1 MVL to EUR € 0.00281967 1 MVL to USD $ 0.003241 1 MVL to MYR RM 0.01380666 1 MVL to TRY ₺ 0.13177906 1 MVL to JPY ¥ 0.48615 1 MVL to ARS ARS$ 4.44580934 1 MVL to RUB ₽ 0.2628451 1 MVL to INR ₹ 0.28352268 1 MVL to IDR Rp 53.13113904 1 MVL to KRW ₩ 4.51390275 1 MVL to PHP ₱ 0.18849656 1 MVL to EGP ￡E. 0.15741537 1 MVL to BRL R$ 0.01811719 1 MVL to CAD C$ 0.00447258 1 MVL to BDT ৳ 0.39598538 1 MVL to NGN ₦ 4.96323499 1 MVL to UAH ₴ 0.13511729 1 MVL to VES Bs 0.398643 1 MVL to CLP $ 3.14377 1 MVL to PKR Rs 0.91888832 1 MVL to KZT ₸ 1.76235857 1 MVL to THB ฿ 0.10614275 1 MVL to TWD NT$ 0.09693831 1 MVL to AED د.إ 0.01189447 1 MVL to CHF Fr 0.00262521 1 MVL to HKD HK$ 0.02540944 1 MVL to MAD .د.م 0.02955792 1 MVL to MXN $ 0.06115767 1 MVL to PLN zł 0.01212134 1 MVL to RON лв 0.01439004 1 MVL to SEK kr 0.03172939 1 MVL to BGN лв 0.00554211 1 MVL to HUF Ft 1.13519266 1 MVL to CZK Kč 0.06974632 1 MVL to KWD د.ك 0.000991746 1 MVL to ILS ₪ 0.01098699

MVL Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of MVL, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MVL What is the price of MVL (MVL) today? The live price of MVL (MVL) is 0.003241 USD . What is the market cap of MVL (MVL)? The current market cap of MVL is $ 87.19M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MVL by its real-time market price of 0.003241 USD . What is the circulating supply of MVL (MVL)? The current circulating supply of MVL (MVL) is 26.90B USD . What was the highest price of MVL (MVL)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of MVL (MVL) is 0.0142 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of MVL (MVL)? The 24-hour trading volume of MVL (MVL) is $ 35.67K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!