MX Token (MX) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into MX Token (MX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
MX Token (MX) Information

MX TOKEN (MX) is a decentralized digital asset developed by the MEXC platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. As MEXC’s native token, its main purpose is to provide users with a safe and stable trading experience, and to become an industry leader. MX holders are entitled to a number of benefits at MEXC, such as rewards for holding MX, voting and receiving discounted subscriptions, and getting free airdrops for voting on new listings.

Official Website:
https://www.mexc.com
Block Explorer:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x11eef04c884e24d9b7b4760e7476d06ddf797f36

MX Token (MX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for MX Token (MX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 204.32M
$ 204.32M
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 92.75M
$ 92.75M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 2.20B
$ 2.20B
All-Time High:
$ 5.858
$ 5.858
All-Time Low:
$ 0.0420566690384
$ 0.0420566690384
Current Price:
$ 2.203
$ 2.203

In-Depth Token Structure of MX Token (MX)

Dive deeper into how MX tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting.

Overview

MX Token is the native utility token of the MXC Exchange ecosystem. It is designed to provide trading fee discounts, access to token sales, staking, governance participation, and premium services for holders. The tokenomics of MX Token are structured to incentivize long-term participation, support ecosystem growth, and ensure transparent distribution.

1. Issuance Mechanism

  • Blockchain Platform: MX Token operates on blockchain technology, ensuring secure and transparent issuance.
  • Initial Supply: The total supply and issuance schedule are determined by the MXC Exchange, with tokens minted according to the platform’s rules.
  • Distribution: Tokens are distributed through a combination of platform incentives, sales, and ecosystem rewards.

2. Allocation Mechanism

While specific percentages and categories for MX Token’s allocation are not detailed in the available dataset, typical allocation mechanisms for exchange tokens include:

Allocation CategoryDescription
Platform IncentivesRewards for trading, staking, and ecosystem participation
Team & AdvisorsAllocations to core contributors, subject to vesting
Investors/Private SaleEarly backers and private round participants, often with lock-up schedules
Community & EcosystemIncentives for community growth, partnerships, and ecosystem development
Treasury/ReservesFunds reserved for future development and operational needs

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Trading Fee Discounts: Holders receive reduced trading fees on the MXC Exchange.
  • Token Sales Access: MX Token is required for participation in exclusive token sales and launchpad events.
  • Staking: Users can stake MX Token to earn rewards or participate in liquidity mining programs.
  • Governance: Token holders may vote on platform proposals, influencing the direction of the ecosystem.
  • Premium Services: Access to advanced features and services on the exchange.

4. Locking Mechanism

  • Vesting Schedules: Allocations to team, advisors, and early investors are typically subject to vesting and lock-up periods to align incentives and prevent immediate sell-offs.
  • Staking Lock: Tokens staked for rewards or governance may be subject to a lock-up period, during which they cannot be withdrawn.

5. Unlocking Time

  • Gradual Unlocking: Token allocations for team, advisors, and investors are released gradually over a set period (e.g., 1–4 years), following a linear or staggered schedule.
  • Ecosystem and Community Rewards: These may be distributed continuously or according to specific milestones and campaigns.
  • No Immediate Full Unlock: The design aims to prevent large, sudden increases in circulating supply, supporting price stability and long-term growth.

6. Table: Example Token Allocation and Vesting (Illustrative)

Category% of Total SupplyVesting/Unlock Schedule
Platform IncentivesVariableContinuous/Programmatic
Team & AdvisorsVariableLinear vesting over 1–4 years
InvestorsVariableCliff + linear vesting
Community/EcosystemVariableCampaign-based/Continuous
Treasury/ReservesVariableAs needed by governance

7. Implications and Best Practices

  • Long-Term Alignment: Vesting and lock-up mechanisms align the interests of core contributors and investors with the project’s long-term success.
  • Ecosystem Growth: Significant allocations to community and ecosystem initiatives foster adoption and engagement.
  • Market Stability: Gradual unlocking reduces the risk of sudden supply shocks and price volatility.
  • Governance and Utility: Multi-faceted utility and governance rights encourage active participation and value accrual for holders.

Limitations

  • Data Gaps: The precise percentages, unlock dates, and detailed schedules for MX Token are not available in the current dataset. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, refer to the official MXC Exchange documentation or whitepaper.

Summary:
MX Token’s tokenomics are structured to incentivize ecosystem participation, ensure responsible distribution, and support the long-term growth of the MXC Exchange. The mechanisms for issuance, allocation, usage, locking, and unlocking are designed to balance immediate utility with sustainable development and market stability.

MX Token (MX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of MX Token (MX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MX tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MX tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand MX's tokenomics, explore MX token's live price!

MX Token (MX) Price History

Analyzing the price history of MX helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

MX Price Prediction

Want to know where MX might be heading? Our MX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.