What is DeFi Index (MX04)

DeFi Index is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your DeFi Index investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check MX04 staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about DeFi Index on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your DeFi Index buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

DeFi Index Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as DeFi Index, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MX04? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our DeFi Index price prediction page.

DeFi Index Price History

Tracing MX04's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MX04's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our DeFi Index price history page.

DeFi Index (MX04) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DeFi Index (MX04) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MX04 token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy DeFi Index (MX04)

Looking for how to buy DeFi Index? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase DeFi Index on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MX04 to Local Currencies

1 MX04 to VND ₫ -- 1 MX04 to AUD A$ -- 1 MX04 to GBP ￡ -- 1 MX04 to EUR € -- 1 MX04 to USD $ -- 1 MX04 to MYR RM -- 1 MX04 to TRY ₺ -- 1 MX04 to JPY ¥ -- 1 MX04 to ARS ARS$ -- 1 MX04 to RUB ₽ -- 1 MX04 to INR ₹ -- 1 MX04 to IDR Rp -- 1 MX04 to KRW ₩ -- 1 MX04 to PHP ₱ -- 1 MX04 to EGP ￡E. -- 1 MX04 to BRL R$ -- 1 MX04 to CAD C$ -- 1 MX04 to BDT ৳ -- 1 MX04 to NGN ₦ -- 1 MX04 to UAH ₴ -- 1 MX04 to VES Bs -- 1 MX04 to CLP $ -- 1 MX04 to PKR Rs -- 1 MX04 to KZT ₸ -- 1 MX04 to THB ฿ -- 1 MX04 to TWD NT$ -- 1 MX04 to AED د.إ -- 1 MX04 to CHF Fr -- 1 MX04 to HKD HK$ -- 1 MX04 to MAD .د.م -- 1 MX04 to MXN $ -- 1 MX04 to PLN zł -- 1 MX04 to RON лв -- 1 MX04 to SEK kr -- 1 MX04 to BGN лв -- 1 MX04 to HUF Ft -- 1 MX04 to CZK Kč -- 1 MX04 to KWD د.ك -- 1 MX04 to ILS ₪ --

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DeFi Index What is the price of DeFi Index (MX04) today? The live price of DeFi Index (MX04) is -- USD . What is the market cap of DeFi Index (MX04)? The current market cap of DeFi Index is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MX04 by its real-time market price of -- USD . What is the circulating supply of DeFi Index (MX04)? The current circulating supply of DeFi Index (MX04) is -- USD . What was the highest price of DeFi Index (MX04)? As of 2025-08-02 , the highest price of DeFi Index (MX04) is -- USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of DeFi Index (MX04)? The 24-hour trading volume of DeFi Index (MX04) is -- USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Gaia Airdrop: Everything You Need to Know MEXC Launches Massive GAIA Airdrop With Over $75,000 in Rewards. Claim Your Free GAIA Now! Crypto hunters, this is the airdrop you’ve been waiting for. The exclusive GAIA airdrop on MEXC Exchange is officially live, and it’s handing out $60,000 in GAIA tokens plus 15,000 USDT to eager traders and new users. From July 30 to August 09, 2025, anyone can join this limited-time token airdrop event and earn rewards through simple tasks like deposits, trading, and referrals. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting out, this crypto airdrop is designed to maximize your earning potential with minimal effort.

What is XRP Ledger? Complete Beginner’s Guide to XRPL The XRP Ledger processes over 1,500 transactions per second while using less energy than a single email server. If you’ve been wondering “what is XRP Ledger” or how it differs from other blockchain networks, you’re in the right place. This guide explains everything about XRPL in simple terms, perfect for beginners who want to understand this revolutionary payment system.