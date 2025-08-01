What is MACHINA (MXNA)

Dark Machine is a team-based dark mech shooter designed using the latest game and blockchain technologies. Esports and modern tokenomics synergistically join forces to create an entertainment experience where digital ownership of items that players care about the most transforms the world of competitive mech battles. Dark Machine will be the world’s first blockchain game to support decentralized tournaments. The project takes the best blend of top Japanese entertainment and combines them in an industry-first simultaneous production of BCG and Anime, with the BCG being a unique blend of Transformers and Stranger Things as an arena-shooter style game built on the industry-leading game engine Unreal Engine 5. The co-founders have 20+ years of experience working as directors/producers in top gaming studios.

MACHINA (MXNA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of MACHINA (MXNA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MXNA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy MACHINA (MXNA)

Looking for how to buy MACHINA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase MACHINA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MXNA to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MACHINA What is the price of MACHINA (MXNA) today? The live price of MACHINA (MXNA) is 0.003311 USD . What is the market cap of MACHINA (MXNA)? The current market cap of MACHINA is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MXNA by its real-time market price of 0.003311 USD . What is the circulating supply of MACHINA (MXNA)? The current circulating supply of MACHINA (MXNA) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of MACHINA (MXNA)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of MACHINA (MXNA) is 0.35 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of MACHINA (MXNA)? The 24-hour trading volume of MACHINA (MXNA) is $ 127.41K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

