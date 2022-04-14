Mystery (MYSTERY) Tokenomics

Mystery (MYSTERY) Information

Matt Furie's first publication, The Night Riders, features four unique characters: a frog, a rat, a dragon, and a bat/rat-like creature. This wordless, dreamlike narrative follows these characters through a fantastical landscape. Due to the lack of any text in the book, there has been much speculation about the names of the characters. After extensive research, it has been revealed that the true name of the frog character is "Mystery," and the names of the other three main characters have also come to light. This discovery adds more fascinating details to the fantastical world of The Night Riders.

Official Website:
https://furies-mystery.com/
Block Explorer:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x64c5cbA9A1BfBD2A5faf601D91Beff2dCac2c974

Mystery (MYSTERY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mystery (MYSTERY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 994.09K
Total Supply:
$ 420.69T
Circulating Supply:
$ 420.69T
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 994.09K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00000007767
All-Time Low:
$ 0.000000000835682667
Current Price:
$ 0.000000002363
Mystery (MYSTERY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Mystery (MYSTERY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MYSTERY tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MYSTERY tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.