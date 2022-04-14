MYX Finance (MYX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MYX Finance (MYX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MYX Finance (MYX) Information MYX is a non‑custodial derivatives exchange that enables on‑chain trading of perpetual contracts for virtually any token with an existing AMM market. The protocol was introduced to lower the capital cost of providing liquidity, remove network‑related barriers for traders, and streamline the trading flow so that advanced derivatives are as accessible as spot swaps. Official Website: https://app.myx.finance Whitepaper: https://myxfinance.gitbook.io/myx Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/address/0xD82544bf0dfe8385eF8FA34D67e6e4940CC63e16 Buy MYX Now!

MYX Finance (MYX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MYX Finance (MYX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 13.97M $ 13.97M $ 13.97M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 133.76M $ 133.76M $ 133.76M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 104.45M $ 104.45M $ 104.45M All-Time High: $ 0.16386 $ 0.16386 $ 0.16386 All-Time Low: $ 0.04671661054199852 $ 0.04671661054199852 $ 0.04671661054199852 Current Price: $ 0.10445 $ 0.10445 $ 0.10445 Learn more about MYX Finance (MYX) price

MYX Finance (MYX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MYX Finance (MYX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MYX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MYX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MYX's tokenomics, explore MYX token's live price!

