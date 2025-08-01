More About NAKA

Nakamoto Games Logo

Nakamoto Games Price(NAKA)

Nakamoto Games (NAKA) Live Price Chart

$0.369
$0.369$0.369
-3.14%1D
USD

NAKA Live Price Data & Information

Nakamoto Games (NAKA) is currently trading at 0.3692 USD with a market cap of 39.05M USD. NAKA to USD price is updated in real-time.

Nakamoto Games Key Market Performance:

$ 1.51M USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.14%
Nakamoto Games 24-hour price change
105.76M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the NAKA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NAKA price information.

NAKA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Nakamoto Games for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.011962-3.13%
30 Days$ +0.0494+15.44%
60 Days$ -0.0317-7.91%
90 Days$ -0.0212-5.44%
Nakamoto Games Price Change Today

Today, NAKA recorded a change of $ -0.011962 (-3.13%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Nakamoto Games 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0494 (+15.44%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Nakamoto Games 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NAKA saw a change of $ -0.0317 (-7.91%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Nakamoto Games 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0212 (-5.44%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

NAKA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Nakamoto Games: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.3664
$ 0.3664$ 0.3664

$ 0.3941
$ 0.3941$ 0.3941

$ 3.44
$ 3.44$ 3.44

-0.22%

-3.13%

-4.46%

NAKA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 39.05M
$ 39.05M$ 39.05M

$ 1.51M
$ 1.51M$ 1.51M

105.76M
105.76M 105.76M

What is Nakamoto Games (NAKA)

Nakamoto Games offers gamers worldwide the opportunity to participate in countless blockchain-based games and generate a sustainable and sizable income.

Nakamoto Games is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Nakamoto Games investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check NAKA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Nakamoto Games on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Nakamoto Games buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Nakamoto Games Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Nakamoto Games, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NAKA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Nakamoto Games price prediction page.

Nakamoto Games Price History

Tracing NAKA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NAKA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Nakamoto Games price history page.

Nakamoto Games (NAKA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Nakamoto Games (NAKA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NAKA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Nakamoto Games (NAKA)

Looking for how to buy Nakamoto Games? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Nakamoto Games on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NAKA to Local Currencies

1 NAKA to VND
9,715.498
1 NAKA to AUD
A$0.57226
1 NAKA to GBP
0.2769
1 NAKA to EUR
0.321204
1 NAKA to USD
$0.3692
1 NAKA to MYR
RM1.572792
1 NAKA to TRY
15.000596
1 NAKA to JPY
¥55.38
1 NAKA to ARS
ARS$506.446408
1 NAKA to RUB
29.938428
1 NAKA to INR
32.297616
1 NAKA to IDR
Rp6,052.458048
1 NAKA to KRW
514.2033
1 NAKA to PHP
21.43206
1 NAKA to EGP
￡E.17.928352
1 NAKA to BRL
R$2.06752
1 NAKA to CAD
C$0.509496
1 NAKA to BDT
45.108856
1 NAKA to NGN
565.389188
1 NAKA to UAH
15.391948
1 NAKA to VES
Bs45.4116
1 NAKA to CLP
$358.8624
1 NAKA to PKR
Rs104.586976
1 NAKA to KZT
200.759884
1 NAKA to THB
฿12.102376
1 NAKA to TWD
NT$11.042772
1 NAKA to AED
د.إ1.354964
1 NAKA to CHF
Fr0.299052
1 NAKA to HKD
HK$2.894528
1 NAKA to MAD
.د.م3.35972
1 NAKA to MXN
$6.966804
1 NAKA to PLN
1.380808
1 NAKA to RON
лв1.639248
1 NAKA to SEK
kr3.614468
1 NAKA to BGN
лв0.631332
1 NAKA to HUF
Ft129.315992
1 NAKA to CZK
7.952568
1 NAKA to KWD
د.ك0.1129752
1 NAKA to ILS
1.251588

Nakamoto Games Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Nakamoto Games, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Nakamoto Games Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nakamoto Games

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an "as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC's control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

NAKA
NAKA
USD
USD

1 NAKA = 0.3692 USD

Trade

NAKAUSDT
$0.3692
$0.3692$0.3692
-1.55%

