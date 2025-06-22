Join MEXC Today
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee
NAM Price(NAM)
The current price of NAM (NAM) today is 0,03287 USD with a current market cap of -- USD. NAM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NAM Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 119,24K USD
- NAM price change within the day is -10,46%
- It has a circulating supply of -- USD
Get real-time price updates of the NAM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NAM price information.
Track the price changes of NAM for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0,0038375
|-10,45%
|30 Days
|$ -0,01713
|-34,26%
|60 Days
|$ -0,01713
|-34,26%
|90 Days
|$ -0,01713
|-34,26%
Today, NAM recorded a change of $ -0,0038375 (-10,45%), reflecting its latest market activity.NAM 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0,01713 (-34,26%), showing the token's short-term performance.NAM 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, NAM saw a change of $ -0,01713 (-34,26%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.NAM 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0,01713 (-34,26%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of NAM: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2,29%
-10,45%
-34,26%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Namada is the Composable Privacy Layer of the Multichain. It is a proof-of-stake layer-1 blockchain that protects users’ personal data by providing a shielded asset hub and enabling shielded cross-chain transactions. Namada is capable of supporting any asset and can be used to retrofit data protection to existing chains, dapps, tokens, and NFTs. Primarily built in Rust, Namada uses CometBFT consensus and the IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication) protocol for multichain interoperability, but can be upgraded to support additional ecosystems beyond IBC. By leveraging advanced cryptographic standards like zk-SNARKs and its potential for interoperability, Namada positions itself as a useful cryptographic primitive for users to protect their on-chain data while interoperating with a wide variety of other blockchains and protocols.
For a more in-depth understanding of NAM, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Amount
1 NAM = 0,03287 USD
