What is Atlas Navi (NAVI)

Atlas Navi is the first Drive to Earn navigation app that uses A.I. and the smartphone camera to avoid traffic by detecting road conditions (closures, road work, potholes), accidents, traffic in each lane, available parking spaces, police vehicles and rerouting drivers. It features licensed 3D NFT vehicles and a Drive to Earn mechanism rewarding users for each mile driven. Atlas Navi has reached 750,000 downloads on iOS and Android over the past 2 years, with over 150,000 daily active users driving over 5,000,000 MILEs per day. With mass adoption and great utility for the token, Atlas Navi is one of the fastest-growing WEB3 app, revolutionising the navigation app space with A.I. and DePin hardware devices.

Atlas Navi is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Atlas Navi Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Atlas Navi, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NAVI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Atlas Navi price prediction page.

Atlas Navi Price History

Tracing NAVI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NAVI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Atlas Navi price history page.

Atlas Navi (NAVI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Atlas Navi (NAVI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NAVI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Atlas Navi (NAVI)

Looking for how to buy Atlas Navi? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Atlas Navi on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NAVI to Local Currencies

1 NAVI to VND ₫ 952.603 1 NAVI to AUD A$ 0.05611 1 NAVI to GBP ￡ 0.02715 1 NAVI to EUR € 0.031494 1 NAVI to USD $ 0.0362 1 NAVI to MYR RM 0.154212 1 NAVI to TRY ₺ 1.470806 1 NAVI to JPY ¥ 5.43 1 NAVI to ARS ARS$ 49.656988 1 NAVI to RUB ₽ 2.935458 1 NAVI to INR ₹ 3.166776 1 NAVI to IDR Rp 593.442528 1 NAVI to KRW ₩ 50.41755 1 NAVI to PHP ₱ 2.10141 1 NAVI to EGP ￡E. 1.757872 1 NAVI to BRL R$ 0.20272 1 NAVI to CAD C$ 0.049956 1 NAVI to BDT ৳ 4.422916 1 NAVI to NGN ₦ 55.436318 1 NAVI to UAH ₴ 1.509178 1 NAVI to VES Bs 4.4526 1 NAVI to CLP $ 35.1864 1 NAVI to PKR Rs 10.254736 1 NAVI to KZT ₸ 19.684474 1 NAVI to THB ฿ 1.186636 1 NAVI to TWD NT$ 1.082742 1 NAVI to AED د.إ 0.132854 1 NAVI to CHF Fr 0.029322 1 NAVI to HKD HK$ 0.283808 1 NAVI to MAD .د.م 0.32942 1 NAVI to MXN $ 0.683094 1 NAVI to PLN zł 0.135388 1 NAVI to RON лв 0.160728 1 NAVI to SEK kr 0.354398 1 NAVI to BGN лв 0.061902 1 NAVI to HUF Ft 12.679412 1 NAVI to CZK Kč 0.779748 1 NAVI to KWD د.ك 0.0110772 1 NAVI to ILS ₪ 0.122718

Atlas Navi Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Atlas Navi, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Atlas Navi What is the price of Atlas Navi (NAVI) today? The live price of Atlas Navi (NAVI) is 0.0362 USD . What is the market cap of Atlas Navi (NAVI)? The current market cap of Atlas Navi is $ 5.85M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NAVI by its real-time market price of 0.0362 USD . What is the circulating supply of Atlas Navi (NAVI)? The current circulating supply of Atlas Navi (NAVI) is 161.71M USD . What was the highest price of Atlas Navi (NAVI)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Atlas Navi (NAVI) is 0.75 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Atlas Navi (NAVI)? The 24-hour trading volume of Atlas Navi (NAVI) is $ 61.65K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

