Atlas Navi (NAVI) Information Atlas Navi is the first Drive to Earn navigation app that uses A.I. and the smartphone camera to avoid traffic by detecting road conditions (closures, road work, potholes), accidents, traffic in each lane, available parking spaces, police vehicles and rerouting drivers. It features licensed 3D NFT vehicles and a Drive to Earn mechanism rewarding users for each mile driven. Atlas Navi has reached 750,000 downloads on iOS and Android over the past 2 years, with over 150,000 daily active users driving over 5,000,000 MILEs per day. With mass adoption and great utility for the token, Atlas Navi is one of the fastest-growing WEB3 app, revolutionising the navigation app space with A.I. and DePin hardware devices. Official Website: https://www.atlasnavi.com/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BKXagl3J7g7oU7c6wJnJs9Ypy81_Z3bd/view Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xFc1C93a2507975E98b9d0E9260Ded61A00152BF1 Buy NAVI Now!

Market Cap: $ 5.61M
Total Supply: $ 300.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 161.71M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.41M
All-Time High: $ 0.75
All-Time Low: $ 0.014185779862416587
Current Price: $ 0.0347

Atlas Navi (NAVI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Atlas Navi (NAVI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NAVI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NAVI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NAVI's tokenomics, explore NAVI token's live price!

