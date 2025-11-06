What is Nubila Network (NB)

Nubila Network is available on MEXC



Additionally, you can:

- Check NB staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Nubila Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Nubila Network buying experience smooth and informed

Nubila Network Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Nubila Network (NB) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Nubila Network (NB) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Nubila Network.

Check the Nubila Network price prediction now!

Nubila Network (NB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Nubila Network (NB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NB token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Nubila Network (NB)

Looking for how to buy Nubila Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Nubila Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NB to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Nubila Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Nubila Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nubila Network How much is Nubila Network (NB) worth today? The live NB price in USD is 0.09994 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current NB to USD price? $ 0.09994 . Check out The current price of NB to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Nubila Network? The market cap for NB is $ 18.39M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of NB? The circulating supply of NB is 184.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NB? NB achieved an ATH price of -- USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NB? NB saw an ATL price of -- USD . What is the trading volume of NB? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NB is $ 122.51K USD . Will NB go higher this year? NB might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NB price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Nubila Network (NB) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 11-05 17:18:00 Industry Updates Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98% 11-05 10:42:00 On-chain Data Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated 11-04 17:22:15 Industry Updates Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear" 11-04 15:40:43 Industry Updates Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h 11-04 13:21:37 Industry Updates Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated 11-04 05:28:00 Industry Updates Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

