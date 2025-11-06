ExchangeDEX+
The live Nubila Network price today is 0.09994 USD. Track real-time NB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore NB price trend easily at MEXC now.

Nubila Network Price(NB)

1 NB to USD Live Price:

$0.09994
+7.94%1D
USD
Nubila Network (NB) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:28:33 (UTC+8)

Nubila Network (NB) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.08881
24H Low
$ 0.11235
24H High

$ 0.08881
$ 0.11235
--
--
-1.77%

+7.94%

+899.40%

+899.40%

Nubila Network (NB) real-time price is $ 0.09994. Over the past 24 hours, NB traded between a low of $ 0.08881 and a high of $ 0.11235, showing active market volatility. NB's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, NB has changed by -1.77% over the past hour, +7.94% over 24 hours, and +899.40% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Nubila Network (NB) Market Information

$ 18.39M
$ 122.51K
$ 99.94M
184.00M
1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000
18.40%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Nubila Network is $ 18.39M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 122.51K. The circulating supply of NB is 184.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 99.94M.

Nubila Network (NB) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Nubila Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0073515+7.94%
30 Days$ +0.08994+899.40%
60 Days$ +0.08994+899.40%
90 Days$ +0.08994+899.40%
Nubila Network Price Change Today

Today, NB recorded a change of $ +0.0073515 (+7.94%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Nubila Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.08994 (+899.40%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Nubila Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NB saw a change of $ +0.08994 (+899.40%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Nubila Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.08994 (+899.40%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Nubila Network (NB)?

Check out the Nubila Network Price History page now.

What is Nubila Network (NB)

Nubila Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Nubila Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check NB staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Nubila Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Nubila Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Nubila Network Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Nubila Network (NB) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Nubila Network (NB) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Nubila Network.

Check the Nubila Network price prediction now!

Nubila Network (NB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Nubila Network (NB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NB token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Nubila Network (NB)

Looking for how to buy Nubila Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Nubila Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NB to Local Currencies

1 Nubila Network(NB) to VND
2,629.9211
1 Nubila Network(NB) to AUD
A$0.1529082
1 Nubila Network(NB) to GBP
0.0759544
1 Nubila Network(NB) to EUR
0.0859484
1 Nubila Network(NB) to USD
$0.09994
1 Nubila Network(NB) to MYR
RM0.4177492
1 Nubila Network(NB) to TRY
4.2084734
1 Nubila Network(NB) to JPY
¥15.29082
1 Nubila Network(NB) to ARS
ARS$145.0499178
1 Nubila Network(NB) to RUB
8.1091316
1 Nubila Network(NB) to INR
8.8566828
1 Nubila Network(NB) to IDR
Rp1,665.6660004
1 Nubila Network(NB) to PHP
5.8804696
1 Nubila Network(NB) to EGP
￡E.4.7291608
1 Nubila Network(NB) to BRL
R$0.5336796
1 Nubila Network(NB) to CAD
C$0.139916
1 Nubila Network(NB) to BDT
12.1936794
1 Nubila Network(NB) to NGN
143.7976696
1 Nubila Network(NB) to COP
$382.9111154
1 Nubila Network(NB) to ZAR
R.1.7349584
1 Nubila Network(NB) to UAH
4.2034764
1 Nubila Network(NB) to TZS
T.Sh.245.55258
1 Nubila Network(NB) to VES
Bs22.28662
1 Nubila Network(NB) to CLP
$94.14348
1 Nubila Network(NB) to PKR
Rs28.2470416
1 Nubila Network(NB) to KZT
52.5714382
1 Nubila Network(NB) to THB
฿3.2310602
1 Nubila Network(NB) to TWD
NT$3.0871466
1 Nubila Network(NB) to AED
د.إ0.3667798
1 Nubila Network(NB) to CHF
Fr0.079952
1 Nubila Network(NB) to HKD
HK$0.7765338
1 Nubila Network(NB) to AMD
֏38.217056
1 Nubila Network(NB) to MAD
.د.م0.9304414
1 Nubila Network(NB) to MXN
$1.8568852
1 Nubila Network(NB) to SAR
ريال0.374775
1 Nubila Network(NB) to ETB
Br15.3397906
1 Nubila Network(NB) to KES
KSh12.9082504
1 Nubila Network(NB) to JOD
د.أ0.07085746
1 Nubila Network(NB) to PLN
0.3687786
1 Nubila Network(NB) to RON
лв0.4407354
1 Nubila Network(NB) to SEK
kr0.9524282
1 Nubila Network(NB) to BGN
лв0.1688986
1 Nubila Network(NB) to HUF
Ft33.524873
1 Nubila Network(NB) to CZK
2.1117322
1 Nubila Network(NB) to KWD
د.ك0.03068158
1 Nubila Network(NB) to ILS
0.324805
1 Nubila Network(NB) to BOB
Bs0.689586
1 Nubila Network(NB) to AZN
0.169898
1 Nubila Network(NB) to TJS
SM0.9214468
1 Nubila Network(NB) to GEL
0.2708374
1 Nubila Network(NB) to AOA
Kz91.185256
1 Nubila Network(NB) to BHD
.د.ب0.03757744
1 Nubila Network(NB) to BMD
$0.09994
1 Nubila Network(NB) to DKK
kr0.6476112
1 Nubila Network(NB) to HNL
L2.6264232
1 Nubila Network(NB) to MUR
4.59724
1 Nubila Network(NB) to NAD
$1.7359578
1 Nubila Network(NB) to NOK
kr1.0153904
1 Nubila Network(NB) to NZD
$0.1758944
1 Nubila Network(NB) to PAB
B/.0.09994
1 Nubila Network(NB) to PGK
K0.4267438
1 Nubila Network(NB) to QAR
ر.ق0.3637816
1 Nubila Network(NB) to RSD
дин.10.1668962
1 Nubila Network(NB) to UZS
soʻm1,189.7617144
1 Nubila Network(NB) to ALL
L8.3819678
1 Nubila Network(NB) to ANG
ƒ0.1788926
1 Nubila Network(NB) to AWG
ƒ0.179892
1 Nubila Network(NB) to BBD
$0.19988
1 Nubila Network(NB) to BAM
KM0.1688986
1 Nubila Network(NB) to BIF
Fr294.72306
1 Nubila Network(NB) to BND
$0.129922
1 Nubila Network(NB) to BSD
$0.09994
1 Nubila Network(NB) to JMD
$16.025379
1 Nubila Network(NB) to KHR
401.3650364
1 Nubila Network(NB) to KMF
Fr42.57444
1 Nubila Network(NB) to LAK
2,172.6086522
1 Nubila Network(NB) to LKR
රු30.4687078
1 Nubila Network(NB) to MDL
L1.7099734
1 Nubila Network(NB) to MGA
Ar450.17973
1 Nubila Network(NB) to MOP
P0.79952
1 Nubila Network(NB) to MVR
1.539076
1 Nubila Network(NB) to MWK
MK173.206014
1 Nubila Network(NB) to MZN
MT6.391163
1 Nubila Network(NB) to NPR
रु14.161498
1 Nubila Network(NB) to PYG
708.77448
1 Nubila Network(NB) to RWF
Fr145.21282
1 Nubila Network(NB) to SBD
$0.8215068
1 Nubila Network(NB) to SCR
1.3731756
1 Nubila Network(NB) to SRD
$3.852687
1 Nubila Network(NB) to SVC
$0.8734756
1 Nubila Network(NB) to SZL
L1.733959
1 Nubila Network(NB) to TMT
m0.34979
1 Nubila Network(NB) to TND
د.ت0.29572246
1 Nubila Network(NB) to TTD
$0.6765938
1 Nubila Network(NB) to UGX
Sh349.39024
1 Nubila Network(NB) to XAF
Fr56.86586
1 Nubila Network(NB) to XCD
$0.269838
1 Nubila Network(NB) to XOF
Fr56.86586
1 Nubila Network(NB) to XPF
Fr10.29382
1 Nubila Network(NB) to BWP
P1.344193
1 Nubila Network(NB) to BZD
$0.2008794
1 Nubila Network(NB) to CVE
$9.5622592
1 Nubila Network(NB) to DJF
Fr17.78932
1 Nubila Network(NB) to DOP
$6.4281408
1 Nubila Network(NB) to DZD
د.ج13.062158
1 Nubila Network(NB) to FJD
$0.2278632
1 Nubila Network(NB) to GNF
Fr868.9783
1 Nubila Network(NB) to GTQ
Q0.7655404
1 Nubila Network(NB) to GYD
$20.9034504
1 Nubila Network(NB) to ISK
kr12.69238

Nubila Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Nubila Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Nubila Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nubila Network

How much is Nubila Network (NB) worth today?
The live NB price in USD is 0.09994 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current NB to USD price?
The current price of NB to USD is $ 0.09994. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Nubila Network?
The market cap for NB is $ 18.39M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of NB?
The circulating supply of NB is 184.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NB?
NB achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NB?
NB saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of NB?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NB is $ 122.51K USD.
Will NB go higher this year?
NB might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NB price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Nubila Network (NB) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Hot News

MEXC Highlights Financial Strength and Enhanced Customer Support in Latest Security Report

November 6, 2025

How Cryptocurrencies are Taxed in Romania 

November 6, 2025

How Cryptocurrencies Are Taxed in Germany

November 6, 2025
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

