nuco.cloud revolutionizes cloud computing through UC Berkeley's BOINC technology, integrating various data centers and launching nuco.cloud SKYNET, the first decentralized mesh hyperscaler. The offerings, which include nuco.cloud SKYNET, GO, PRO, & CUSTOM, address a broad range of computational requirements, providing a 70-90% cost advantage over AWS. With endorsements from BAFA and DLR "DigitalJetzt" grants, nuco.cloud also assists clients in obtaining public funding. Upcoming staking opportunities are also anticipated. Further details: https://nuco.cloud/overview

nuco.cloud is available on MEXC



nuco.cloud (NCDT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of nuco.cloud (NCDT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NCDT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About nuco.cloud What is the price of nuco.cloud (NCDT) today? The live price of nuco.cloud (NCDT) is 0.0481 USD . What is the market cap of nuco.cloud (NCDT)? The current market cap of nuco.cloud is $ 2.41M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NCDT by its real-time market price of 0.0481 USD . What is the circulating supply of nuco.cloud (NCDT)? The current circulating supply of nuco.cloud (NCDT) is 50.00M USD . What was the highest price of nuco.cloud (NCDT)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of nuco.cloud (NCDT) is 1.4036 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of nuco.cloud (NCDT)? The 24-hour trading volume of nuco.cloud (NCDT) is $ 45.77K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

