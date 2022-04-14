nuco.cloud (NCDT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into nuco.cloud (NCDT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

nuco.cloud (NCDT) Information nuco.cloud revolutionizes cloud computing through UC Berkeley's BOINC technology, integrating various data centers and launching nuco.cloud SKYNET, the first decentralized mesh hyperscaler. The offerings, which include nuco.cloud SKYNET, GO, PRO, & CUSTOM, address a broad range of computational requirements, providing a 70-90% cost advantage over AWS. With endorsements from BAFA and DLR "DigitalJetzt" grants, nuco.cloud also assists clients in obtaining public funding. Upcoming staking opportunities are also anticipated. Further details: https://nuco.cloud/overview Official Website: https://nuco.cloud/ Whitepaper: https://nuco.cloud/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xe0c8b298db4cffe05d1bea0bb1ba414522b33c1b Buy NCDT Now!

nuco.cloud (NCDT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for nuco.cloud (NCDT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.10M $ 2.10M $ 2.10M Total Supply: $ 50.00M $ 50.00M $ 50.00M Circulating Supply: $ 50.00M $ 50.00M $ 50.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.10M $ 2.10M $ 2.10M All-Time High: $ 1.4036 $ 1.4036 $ 1.4036 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0419 $ 0.0419 $ 0.0419 Learn more about nuco.cloud (NCDT) price

nuco.cloud (NCDT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of nuco.cloud (NCDT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NCDT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NCDT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NCDT's tokenomics, explore NCDT token's live price!

How to Buy NCDT Interested in adding nuco.cloud (NCDT) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy NCDT, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy NCDT on MEXC now!

nuco.cloud (NCDT) Price History Analyzing the price history of NCDT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore NCDT Price History now!

NCDT Price Prediction Want to know where NCDT might be heading? Our NCDT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See NCDT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!