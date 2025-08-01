More About NDC

NDC Price Info

NDC Whitepaper

NDC Official Website

NDC Tokenomics

NDC Price Forecast

NDC History

NDC Buying Guide

NDC-to-Fiat Currency Converter

NDC Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Nigella Diamond Club Logo

Nigella Diamond Club Price(NDC)

Nigella Diamond Club (NDC) Live Price Chart

$0.00619
$0.00619$0.00619
-4.76%1D
USD

NDC Live Price Data & Information

Nigella Diamond Club (NDC) is currently trading at 0.00619 USD with a market cap of 45.54K USD. NDC to USD price is updated in real-time.

Nigella Diamond Club Key Market Performance:

$ 43.69K USD
24-hour trading volume
-4.76%
Nigella Diamond Club 24-hour price change
7.36M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the NDC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NDC price information.

NDC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Nigella Diamond Club for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0003094-4.76%
30 Days$ -0.05218-89.40%
60 Days$ -0.05588-90.03%
90 Days$ -0.0767-92.54%
Nigella Diamond Club Price Change Today

Today, NDC recorded a change of $ -0.0003094 (-4.76%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Nigella Diamond Club 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.05218 (-89.40%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Nigella Diamond Club 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NDC saw a change of $ -0.05588 (-90.03%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Nigella Diamond Club 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0767 (-92.54%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

NDC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Nigella Diamond Club: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00563
$ 0.00563$ 0.00563

$ 0.0073
$ 0.0073$ 0.0073

$ 1.746
$ 1.746$ 1.746

+0.81%

-4.76%

-34.22%

NDC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 45.54K
$ 45.54K$ 45.54K

$ 43.69K
$ 43.69K$ 43.69K

7.36M
7.36M 7.36M

What is Nigella Diamond Club (NDC)

Nigella Diamond is the education and certification program of the Nigella Chain ecosystem. This program offers participants the opportunity to gain in-depth knowledge about blockchain, NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), cryptocurrencies, and related technologies. Nigella Diamond provides a comprehensive educational journey catering to both beginners and experienced professionals.

Nigella Diamond Club is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Nigella Diamond Club investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check NDC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Nigella Diamond Club on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Nigella Diamond Club buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Nigella Diamond Club Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Nigella Diamond Club, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NDC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Nigella Diamond Club price prediction page.

Nigella Diamond Club Price History

Tracing NDC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NDC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Nigella Diamond Club price history page.

Nigella Diamond Club (NDC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Nigella Diamond Club (NDC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NDC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Nigella Diamond Club (NDC)

Looking for how to buy Nigella Diamond Club? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Nigella Diamond Club on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NDC to Local Currencies

1 NDC to VND
162.88985
1 NDC to AUD
A$0.0095945
1 NDC to GBP
0.0046425
1 NDC to EUR
0.0053853
1 NDC to USD
$0.00619
1 NDC to MYR
RM0.0263694
1 NDC to TRY
0.2516854
1 NDC to JPY
¥0.9285
1 NDC to ARS
ARS$8.4910706
1 NDC to RUB
0.502009
1 NDC to INR
0.5415012
1 NDC to IDR
Rp101.4753936
1 NDC to KRW
8.6211225
1 NDC to PHP
0.3600104
1 NDC to EGP
￡E.0.3006483
1 NDC to BRL
R$0.034664
1 NDC to CAD
C$0.0085422
1 NDC to BDT
0.7562942
1 NDC to NGN
9.4793041
1 NDC to UAH
0.2580611
1 NDC to VES
Bs0.76137
1 NDC to CLP
$6.0043
1 NDC to PKR
Rs1.7549888
1 NDC to KZT
3.3659363
1 NDC to THB
฿0.2027225
1 NDC to TWD
NT$0.1851429
1 NDC to AED
د.إ0.0227173
1 NDC to CHF
Fr0.0050139
1 NDC to HKD
HK$0.0485296
1 NDC to MAD
.د.م0.0564528
1 NDC to MXN
$0.1168053
1 NDC to PLN
0.0231506
1 NDC to RON
лв0.0274836
1 NDC to SEK
kr0.0606001
1 NDC to BGN
лв0.0105849
1 NDC to HUF
Ft2.1681094
1 NDC to CZK
0.1332088
1 NDC to KWD
د.ك0.00189414
1 NDC to ILS
0.0209841

Nigella Diamond Club Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Nigella Diamond Club, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Nigella Diamond Club Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nigella Diamond Club

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

NDC
NDC
USD
USD

1 NDC = 0.00619 USD

Trade

NDCUSDT
$0.00619
$0.00619$0.00619
-8.84%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee